Why You Might Want To Think Twice Before Using Command Hooks Again

3M makes over 200 Command-branded products for both general and very specific purposes, from hanging window treatments without drilling to bird feeders and deck lighting. They are generally respected products that get good reviews, but they have some limitations that are important to bear in mind.

These limitations mostly come down to carefully reading — and complying with — the package directions. Command Hooks have weight limits, environmental requirements, inflexible preparation steps, and surface specs that you have to take seriously, or risk damage to either your walls or whatever you're hanging on them.

Weight is, of course, the simplest variable. Most Command hooks come in 1-, 3-, 5, and 8-pound varieties. (Some Command Strips and a few hooks can handle even more weight.) The company's website helpfully explains some common equivalents to help you dial in the amount of weight your hooks can handle: A bag of coffee might weigh 1 pound, a bag of apples 3 pounds, a bag of potatoes 5 pounds, and a gallon of milk weighs about 8 pounds. By all accounts, the hooks can handle the weights they claim ... but there's a catch, and it's no secret.