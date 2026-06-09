Ditch Plain Towel Holders — Here's A Rustic Solution That Looks Better
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We know that finding a way to keep the kitchen towels from looking disheveled is an uphill battle, and you've probably tried every cute trick in the book. They've been folded neatly and tucked in a drawer, but they always wind up on the counter anyway. You may have even given the effortless knot trick a go, but disliked not being able to grab a towel quickly when you needed one. You know you need to have easier access — however, rather than surrender and install a regular old towel ring on the wall, why not gussy things up a bit and use an old horse stirrup instead?
If anyone has ever urged you to consider the fact that "not everything needs to be upcycled," now is not the time to take that advice. While it may sound wacky at first, a horse stirrup works so naturally as a towel ring. Not only is it already the perfect shape to hold a towel, but the leather strap that attaches the stirrup to the saddle can also double as an easy wall mount. You could use either a wooden or aluminium stirrup, depending on what you're able to find and whichever better suits your kitchen's vibe. Etsy, Amazon, Facebook Marketplace, secondhand equestrian stores, and flea markets are all great places to browse.
If you're wondering how this would work in your space, just know you don't need to have a log cabin or pastoral farmhouse to pull this off. So long as rustic elements can easily layer into your design aesthetic, this can add a sweet touch. We love this in a funky, jewel-toned, eclectic kitchen as much as we love it in a modern earthen kitchen with lots of stone, clay, and wood elements.
How to repurpose horse stirrups as kitchen towel holders
Once you've got your chosen stirrup ready to go, putting together this kitchen towel storage trick is pretty simple. Assuming your leather and stirrup are clean and the tread has been removed, determine how long you want your strap of leather to be and cut it to size. You can play around with it beforehand, wrapping the strap around the stirrup and holding it up to the wall to see what you like. If you plan to attach the leather directly to the wall, be sure to account for that extra space in your measurement.
Take your cut piece of leather, thread it through the stirrup, and make a small loop by overlapping the two edges. Then, just as you would when making leather cabinet pulls, punch a hole on each side of the folded strap using punch pliers. This will be where the screw will secure it to the wall. After you find a stud in the wall, drill a pilot hole using the hole you punched in the leather as your guide, then screw it in. The ensemble can also be attached to a small wooden mount, which can then be drilled into the wall or fixed with a sawtooth picture hanger.
This DIY doesn't have to be limited to kitchen towels. Why not use it in the bathroom or by the laundry room sink? Either way, the stirrup will double as charming wall decor at the same time.