Ditch Plain Towel Holders — Here's A Rustic Solution That Looks Better

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We know that finding a way to keep the kitchen towels from looking disheveled is an uphill battle, and you've probably tried every cute trick in the book. They've been folded neatly and tucked in a drawer, but they always wind up on the counter anyway. You may have even given the effortless knot trick a go, but disliked not being able to grab a towel quickly when you needed one. You know you need to have easier access — however, rather than surrender and install a regular old towel ring on the wall, why not gussy things up a bit and use an old horse stirrup instead?

If anyone has ever urged you to consider the fact that "not everything needs to be upcycled," now is not the time to take that advice. While it may sound wacky at first, a horse stirrup works so naturally as a towel ring. Not only is it already the perfect shape to hold a towel, but the leather strap that attaches the stirrup to the saddle can also double as an easy wall mount. You could use either a wooden or aluminium stirrup, depending on what you're able to find and whichever better suits your kitchen's vibe. Etsy, Amazon, Facebook Marketplace, secondhand equestrian stores, and flea markets are all great places to browse.

If you're wondering how this would work in your space, just know you don't need to have a log cabin or pastoral farmhouse to pull this off. So long as rustic elements can easily layer into your design aesthetic, this can add a sweet touch. We love this in a funky, jewel-toned, eclectic kitchen as much as we love it in a modern earthen kitchen with lots of stone, clay, and wood elements.