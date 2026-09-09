Skip The Seed: The Stylish Alternative To Cover A Dead Area Of Grass

To turn the bare patch into an herb garden, start by removing the dead grass and loosening the soil underneath. If you want to give your new herbs a solid foundation, work in some compost or fresh soil before planting. For a finished look, flagstone is one stylish garden edging idea, but you can also use other types of stone. Of course, you can always let things grow where they want and enjoy a more natural vibe.

Choosing your herbs comes down to the conditions on your property. IIf the area gets plenty of sun, rosemary, thyme, oregano, and sage are all a safe bet and relatively drought-tolerant, unlike your total diva of a lawn. Rosemary is also an easy-to-grow herb that can help keep pests out of your garden, making it another definite win. If a lack of sunlight is the problem, opt for shade-tolerant herbs like parsley, chives, or mint. Just be careful with the latter, as it's known to spread quickly. You don't want a mint takeover (or maybe you do — who are we to judge).

If you have more than one brown spot, add another herb garden. They don't have to be huge or lavish, either. A few plants tucked into each bare patch can be enough to make your yard feel more alive. If you want something a little more elaborate, add a small bench or water feature to give the space some extra character. A few flowering plants can attract butterflies and other pollinators, too, and before you know it, you'll have a lawn you'll actually want to look at.