The Stylish Garden Edging Idea That'll Make Your Yard Look Like A Million Bucks

Whether you're starting fresh or ready to give your existing garden an update, an easy way to elevate the environment is to plan for decorative garden edging. The options range from inexpensive plastic edging to pricy stone pavers, but almost all of them have a rigid, tailored look that will create a crisp edge, which is typically the goal with this garden feature. However, what if you wanted to make your yard look as magical, free, and whimsical as a cottage garden straight out of the English countryside?

Well, the answer is easy: freeform garden beds lined with dry stacked flagstone. This sedimentary rock, cut into flat irregularly-shaped paving stones, gives garden beds the appearance that they are one with nature and have been there forever, stacked with history between each stone. The informal, nature-centric approach to edging looks like a million bucks, and though it may not set you back quite that much, you should still be prepared to shell out a decent chunk of change for the beautiful material. The good news is that a single row of dry stack edging, or perhaps a shorter stack of a few rows, can be easily installed by hand to save on labor. This unfussy, natural edging not only looks amazing, full of charm straight out of the European countryside, but it also helps protect garden mulch from being washed away in the rain.