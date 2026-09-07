Skip Hostas: The Award-Winning Flowering Plant That Loves Shady Gardens

The easy-to-grow hosta (Hosta plantaginea) has long had a hold on gardens and landscapes thanks to its shade-loving leaves and low-maintenance care. But there is an alternative to the green hosta that is just as bright and easy to maintain, without being overdone. For a fresh take on plants that grow well in shade and don't need a lot of maintenance, try an Aralia cordata 'Sun King' instead. The 'Sun King' thrives in the U.S. Department of Agriculture's plant hardiness zones 3 through 9, in the same shady conditions as the common hosta. Its unique flowering shape adds a striking touch of color and design against its leaves.

Aralia cordata 'Sun King' is also known as a golden Japanese spikenard or a Japanese mountain asparagus, and young shoots and roots are eaten as a delicacy in Japan. It was named the "Perennial Plant of the Year" in 2020 by the Perennial Plant Association, and is still loved. The plant can grow up to 4 to 6 feet tall, and equally as wide, reducing its size in winter and growing back every spring. The best part of this plant is its flowers. Like little fireworks or starbursts, the 'Sun King' blooms with umbels of tiny flowers. The flower colors are usually a creamy white, with the leaves ranging from yellow-gold (hence to the moniker "sun") to lime green. And if you really don't want to part with hostas, no problem there: The 'Sun King' is often noted as a good companion plant for hostas.