11 Trees That Grow Well In Shade And Don't Need A Lot Of Extra Maintenance

Whether it's the personal benefits of privacy and gorgeous fall foliage, or the environmental benefits like improved air and soil quality, you really can't go wrong with adding some trees to your landscape. Not only are they a stunning visual addition, but also a sound investment. Studies show that trees in your yard may bump home value by 5 to 15%. With all these benefits, there seems little reason not to plant trees, except if your yard is largely shaded. Plants all need sunlight to grow, after all. Fortunately, there are quite a few shade-loving trees that actually do well in a shaded environment.

As you research the best shade trees for your home, look out for trees described as woodland borders or understory trees. These are trees that typically grow on the edges of woods and forests in environments that usually get around three to four hours of full sunlight. This smaller window of sunlight means these types of trees will do well in a yard that deals with shade. If your yard may get even less sunlight than this, it doesn't mean you have to give up your tree dreams. Many species will still do well; they may just have less vibrant ornamentations with the turning of the seasons. With that in mind, consider some great options like Degroot's Arborvitae (great for privacy), the little gem magnolia (gorgeous blooms).