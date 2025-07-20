The Easy-To-Grow Ground Cover That Will Fill Your Shady Yard With Bright Flowers

Unless you're an expert gardener, you're not likely to use the words "strawberries" and "ground cover" in the same sentence. But indeed, barren strawberries (Waldsteinia fragarioides) are a surprisingly beautiful and easy-to-grow ground cover that's native to North America. They're a different species from the strawberries you'll find in the grocery store, but their glossy leaves and bright yellow flowers make them a delightful way to fill a shady area in your garden.

Hunker spoke exclusively with Scott Cohen, award-winning garden artisan and president of The Green Scene Landscaping & Swimming Pools. As the author of eight books on outdoor design and construction, Cohen often gets asked about low-maintenance ground covers. "One of my favorite answers," he says, "is barren strawberry, also known as ornamental strawberry. It's not a true strawberry you can harvest for fruit, but it does offer beautiful, strawberry-like leaves and bright yellow flowers — and it does so with very little fuss."

Barren strawberries are one of a number of ground covers that make a beautiful alternative to grass around trees. If you tried and failed to grow grass in a shady area, you're not alone. While there are a few grasses that thrive in less than a full day of sun, the most popular ones, like Kentucky bluegrass, require full sun, lots of water, regular mowing, and regular fertilizing. Unless you have those ideal conditions, think barren strawberries. Says Cohen: "If you have spots under trees or alongside shady paths where grass struggles to grow, barren strawberry is a smart solution."