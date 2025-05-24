The Ground Cover That Makes A Beautiful Alternative To Grass Around Trees

Though many people attempt to grow grass where tree roots are, it can be a tricky task to master. Some types of grasses do not thrive in the shallow soil and shade, and competing for nutrients with the tree can leave it looking brown with envy and malnutrition. But Green-and-gold is a bit better at holding its own. If you have a yard that is on the shadier side, you may be able to use it in place of grass across your entire yard instead of just around your trees. Martin told Hunker exclusively that Green-and-gold also thrives in moist, acidic soil. "They can grow from zones 5 to 9, so you can try them in any of those zones," said Martin. Those zones include a majority of the U.S., save for some of the more northern states. Though you can try to plant Green-and-gold outside of these zones, chances are that it will not have as lucrative a growth, and it may not fare as well or as long as it would in a warmer climate.

When it comes time to actually put your Green-and-gold in the ground, most people should find that it grows pretty easily. Martin did note, however, that the key to getting it to grow well is location. "It's pretty easy to grow, but you really need to plant it in the right kind of spot from the get-go: fertile, acidic soil that's not too dry, with each plug about a foot apart. They'll fill in quickly. And keep the soil around a Green-and-gold moist, especially when the plants are young."