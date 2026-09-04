Dump The Metal File: Sharpen Lawn Mower Blades With An Easy-To-Use Find From Lowe's
Manufacturers generally recommend sharpening your lawn mower blades at least once per year. Truth be told, you likely don't need to sharpen mower blades that often, especially if your lawn is on the smaller side. No matter how frequently you choose to sharpen them, though, the task can be inconvenient, laborious, and even dangerous. One of the most common ways to sharpen mower blades is by using a simple metal file. That's certainly a safe, effective, and inexpensive option, but metal files tack on a lot more time and elbow grease than the using a power-tool alternative. An easier and more effective at-home method is to use an angle grinder, like Kobalt's 5-inch Cordless Angle Grinder. This versatile and highly-rated item will save a lot of time compared to using a metal file, and the advantages don't end with sharpening lawn mower blades.
While angle grinders have a higher upfront cost than metal files, investing in one can pay off over time since you can tackle so many tasks with them. That includes cutting metal, sanding and polishing various surfaces, and stripping paint and rust. They can even be used as a quick way to sharpen shovels. This is partially because angle grinders can be fitted with an array of attachments, including flap discs, polishing pads, and diamond blades. Metal files can be used for multiple tasks as well, but versatility is limited because you're stuck with one type of coarseness — and you're unable to generate the speed and power of an angle grinder.
What customers say about Kobalt's Cordless Angle Grinder
The Kobalt Cordless Angle Grinder is available at Lowe's for $129.00 and backed by a five-year tool warranty. The purchase not only includes the drill itself but several attachments and accessories: five interchangeable grinding discs, a cut-off disc, a grinding guard, a cutting guard, a blade wrench, and a bag to keep all the parts in. Unfortunately, the necessary Kobalt 24-Volt Battery and charger aren't included, so you may need to purchase those add-ons, too. Sparks are likely to fly when sharpening lawn mower blades, so it's best to have protective gear like work gloves and safety glasses.
The product has an average rating of 4.6 out of 5 stars from over 300 customer reviews. A few customers deducted points because their purchase was missing a part or two upon arrival, but the majority of reviews are positive. Much of the praise is directed toward the tool's speed and efficiency, as well as the convenience of its cordless, lightweight mobility. "I use this to sharpen my lawn mower blades and it works great (with the right disc for the task of course)," one four-star reviewer writes. While the easiest way to sharpen lawn mower blades is to bring them to a professional, an angle grinder with a good reputation — like this Kobalt model — will get the job done. Plus, it will be able to handle a variety of other tasks in the future. Compared to a manual metal file, you'll save time and energy, turning the chore of sharpening lawn mower blades into a quicker, easier task.