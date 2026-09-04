Dump The Metal File: Sharpen Lawn Mower Blades With An Easy-To-Use Find From Lowe's

Manufacturers generally recommend sharpening your lawn mower blades at least once per year. Truth be told, you likely don't need to sharpen mower blades that often, especially if your lawn is on the smaller side. No matter how frequently you choose to sharpen them, though, the task can be inconvenient, laborious, and even dangerous. One of the most common ways to sharpen mower blades is by using a simple metal file. That's certainly a safe, effective, and inexpensive option, but metal files tack on a lot more time and elbow grease than the using a power-tool alternative. An easier and more effective at-home method is to use an angle grinder, like Kobalt's 5-inch Cordless Angle Grinder. This versatile and highly-rated item will save a lot of time compared to using a metal file, and the advantages don't end with sharpening lawn mower blades.

While angle grinders have a higher upfront cost than metal files, investing in one can pay off over time since you can tackle so many tasks with them. That includes cutting metal, sanding and polishing various surfaces, and stripping paint and rust. They can even be used as a quick way to sharpen shovels. This is partially because angle grinders can be fitted with an array of attachments, including flap discs, polishing pads, and diamond blades. Metal files can be used for multiple tasks as well, but versatility is limited because you're stuck with one type of coarseness — and you're unable to generate the speed and power of an angle grinder.