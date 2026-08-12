Skip Metal Files: There's A Quicker Way To Sharpen An Old Shovel

If you're a Gen-Xer, you probably just picked up your phone and asked your father why he never told you about sharpening shovels. If you end up asking your mother instead, she'll tell you your dad never sharpened his shovels; he said they didn't need it. That's because she did it when he wasn't looking. Your mom will tell you there's nothing particularly hard about sharpening a shovel with a file and a few spare minutes. Your dad will tell you to skip the file and just use an angle grinder, and you'll be done before the thing spins up to its full 11,000 rpm.

It's not that hand-filing is that difficult; it's just more difficult than a grinder. Hipsters and people with overstuffed root cellars might use a file for the sake of authenticity or whatnot. Why this isn't a more common maintenance task is a bit of a mystery. It has a lot of commonsense benefits. Using a dull shovel or, worse, a new shovel with a blunt factory edge is like trying to cut into a steak with the edge of a serving spoon rather than a proper kitchen knife. And while you could get round this by sharpening your serving spoons, steer clear of spoons that might fit in anyone's mouth. Anyway, sharp shovels cut through roots, are indispensable for removing and transplanting sod, and leave you with healthier plants for the trouble. It's easier and faster than digging with a blunt shovel, and you're far less likely to just throw the shovel on the ground and walk away in frustration. Which extends the life of your shovel, and of you.