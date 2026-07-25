Put Down The Angle Grinder: Sharpen Your Shovel With A Drill Attachment

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The part of a shovel that digs into the ground is the blade, and like all blades, you need to sharpen it periodically if you want it to do its job. A sharp shovel makes it easier to dig into hard ground and is a great alternative to a pricey edger. Of course, digging is what dulls the blade in the first place, so many workers who do a lot of it keep a cordless grinder handy for sharpening. YouTuber caskandroots suggests a better way: Use a drill with a sanding attachment.

This is a better way because it preserves the blade. A grinder works quickly, but it's aggressive and removes a lot of the metal, and you want to avoid excess metal loss. It can also make your shovel too sharp, and an overly acute bevel is more fragile when you dig into rocks, potentially chipping or bending. You end up having to grind it more frequently to keep it sharp, and that shortens the life of the shovel even more.

A sanding attachment for a drill, like the Coceca 2-inch Drill Sander Attachment ($9.99), is inexpensive, and it comes with a selection of sanding discs of various grits. The attachment fits a standard 1/4-inch drill chuck, and the discs have an adhesive backing, which makes them easy to change. When you use an attachment like this with your cordless drill, it will be ready to use when you're out in the field.