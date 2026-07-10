Ditch The Pricey Edgers: Use A Cheaper Tool That's Already In Your Shed

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There are many ways to trim the edges of a lawn. You can use an expensive, gas-powered edger, a cordless string trimmer with an edging attachment, or even a simple manual edging tool. If you have a spade shovel in your tool shed, however, you can skip those other tools and use that instead.

A spade isn't the same thing as a standard shovel. It's basically a flat, rectangular piece of metal with a sharp cutting edge on one end and a handle on the other. You can use this tool to make small holes, dig up shrubs in the garden for transplanting, and turn soil over. It's also a great edging tool; in fact, that's one of the main reasons gardeners keep a spade handy.

This versatile tool will create a new edge or maintain an existing one along a border with a garden, driveway, or walkway, and it can do so just as efficiently as a dedicated edging tool. Sometimes, it works even better. For example, if you want to establish an edge around a tree or bush in the yard to make weeding easier, you can use a spade to cut the edge, remove turf, and move the earth to where you want it to go.