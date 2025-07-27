The Little-Known Vaseline Hack That'll Keep Your Tools From Rusting
According to Neil Young, "Rust Never Sleeps." As a professional woodworker who has been maintaining tools for over 40 years, I will attest that Mr. Young speaks the truth. Once rust has established itself on a tool, only grinding it away will remove the damage. Rust is a chemical reaction, a combination of reduction and oxidation that occurs in the metal. The reaction starts when air (containing oxygen) and water come in contact with iron or its cousin, steel. Many woodworking tools are made of steel or iron, and if I want them to remain in good shape, I need to prevent rust from forming. One oft-overlooked common household product, Vaseline, is excellent at preventing rust. In my shop or in your garden shed, there are many genius Vaseline home hacks you should know about. Rust prevention is just one.
Vaseline (a brand of petroleum jelly) stops rust by allowing you to apply it in a thin layer that stops both air and water from getting to the steel or iron. By removing one or, in this case, two of the three critical elements required to start oxidation and reduction, rust will, if not sleep, at least take a nap. Mineral oil, another highly refined petroleum product, will also form a layer preventing rust. The advantage of Vaseline is that its gel formulation makes it more persistent, sticking to the tool longer. It does not evaporate as mineral oil does. It will provide rust protection for longer periods of time.
Workshop to the garden shed
Vaseline will provide the same durable rust protection to steel garden tools. It can provide some additional benefits to shovels and the like as well. Most steel garden and yard maintenance tools are painted or treated in some way to prevent rust. When you use the tool, that paint will wear and eventually its integrity will be compromised. Even just a small scratch or pinhole in the paint will allow rust to begin. One way to prevent that from happening is to clean your tool when you are done with it, and then rub a thin coat of Vaseline on the steel tool. The petroleum jelly will seal any scratches and pinholes. If you are working with a shovel, post-hole digger, or rake, the Vaseline will also make the blade slipperier, thereby making it easier to use in many cases.
As I do when applying it to furniture, I like to put the Vaseline using a pad of 0000 grade steel wool. The extra-fine abrasive qualities of the steel wool will help remove unwanted dirt and smooth dings and scratches. Another good way to apply it to a garden tool is with a synthetic abrasive pad. It holds a goodly amount of the gel, and its stiffness helps it to get into cracks and crannies. Preventing rust from starting is your goal. Once an area of steel or iron has rusted, the chemical composition of the metal has changed. It can't be restored, and it leaves the area more susceptible to rusting in the future.