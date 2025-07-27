The Little-Known Vaseline Hack That'll Keep Your Tools From Rusting

According to Neil Young, "Rust Never Sleeps." As a professional woodworker who has been maintaining tools for over 40 years, I will attest that Mr. Young speaks the truth. Once rust has established itself on a tool, only grinding it away will remove the damage. Rust is a chemical reaction, a combination of reduction and oxidation that occurs in the metal. The reaction starts when air (containing oxygen) and water come in contact with iron or its cousin, steel. Many woodworking tools are made of steel or iron, and if I want them to remain in good shape, I need to prevent rust from forming. One oft-overlooked common household product, Vaseline, is excellent at preventing rust. In my shop or in your garden shed, there are many genius Vaseline home hacks you should know about. Rust prevention is just one.

Vaseline (a brand of petroleum jelly) stops rust by allowing you to apply it in a thin layer that stops both air and water from getting to the steel or iron. By removing one or, in this case, two of the three critical elements required to start oxidation and reduction, rust will, if not sleep, at least take a nap. Mineral oil, another highly refined petroleum product, will also form a layer preventing rust. The advantage of Vaseline is that its gel formulation makes it more persistent, sticking to the tool longer. It does not evaporate as mineral oil does. It will provide rust protection for longer periods of time.