Don't Toss Empty Litter Containers: This Clever Use Can Help Protect Your Birdbath From Mosquitoes
It's near impossible to enjoy your backyard when you're getting eaten alive by mosquitoes. Unfortunately, your birdbath might be one of the culprits luring them in. Mosquitoes adore standing water, no matter how small of an amount it may be. Females use the water sources as places to lay numerous eggs, which can lead to exponential growth of the buzzing pests. But instead of draining your birdbath, grab an old kitty litter container instead. You can help keep mosquitoes away by turning it into a dripping vessel that gets the still water moving. The DIY is easy to do, and it puts those old litter containers to good use.
Although it'd be possible to create a drip system out of a smaller jug, using one intended for litter means you won't have to refill it as often. This DIY involves inserting a screw into the plastic so water can escape and fall into the birdbath. Not only will it change it from being an optimal breeding spot, but lots of birds are attracted to water motion, too. Besides the empty litter container and screw, you'll also need rope or a chain to hang the contraption above the birdbath. Even if you haven't noticed an abundance of mosquitoes in your yard, it could be a good way to get ahead of pest problems before they start.
Keep your birdbath safe from mosquitos with a dripping litter container
Before tackling the project, consider giving the jug a makeover first so it's not an eyesore. For example, you could remove the label — then spray paint the outside brown, green, or tan so that it blends in with nature. Just ensure that whatever paint you decide on is bird-safe since the water will be dripping from this container into the birdbaths. Next, drive a screw into the front of the container just at its bottom. Add tap water and twist on the cap. You're going to need a way to hang the vessel above the bath, so utilizing a tree branch or tall shepherd's hook could help do the trick. Secure a rope or chain to the jug's handle and hang it up.
You'll be able to twist the screw and adjust the flow of water that descends into the bath. Even a slow drip will agitate the surface and help deter mosquitoes from laying eggs there. You'll have to check it every once in a while to make sure the container isn't empty. When it is, add more water and hang it up again so your contraption can get back to work. You might also want to do a sweep of your outdoor space to see if there's any other still water contributing to the issue. If you want to go above and beyond, there is an overlooked plant that'll help keep mosquitoes out of your yard.