Don't Toss Empty Litter Containers: This Clever Use Can Help Protect Your Birdbath From Mosquitoes

It's near impossible to enjoy your backyard when you're getting eaten alive by mosquitoes. Unfortunately, your birdbath might be one of the culprits luring them in. Mosquitoes adore standing water, no matter how small of an amount it may be. Females use the water sources as places to lay numerous eggs, which can lead to exponential growth of the buzzing pests. But instead of draining your birdbath, grab an old kitty litter container instead. You can help keep mosquitoes away by turning it into a dripping vessel that gets the still water moving. The DIY is easy to do, and it puts those old litter containers to good use.

Although it'd be possible to create a drip system out of a smaller jug, using one intended for litter means you won't have to refill it as often. This DIY involves inserting a screw into the plastic so water can escape and fall into the birdbath. Not only will it change it from being an optimal breeding spot, but lots of birds are attracted to water motion, too. Besides the empty litter container and screw, you'll also need rope or a chain to hang the contraption above the birdbath. Even if you haven't noticed an abundance of mosquitoes in your yard, it could be a good way to get ahead of pest problems before they start.