Get Ahead Of Pest Problems Before They Start With These Essential Prevention Tips

"We can put a man on the moon, but ..." So begins a zillion sentences that bemoan the simple things humans can't master. We can put a man on the moon, but can't invent a string trimmer that works, for example. Another thing we can't seem to do is to make pests live somewhere we don't.

What's that, you have a suggestion? Tried it already. Poison, sticky things, poisonous sticky things. Devices that emit noises you can't hear and other devices that emit noises you can hear. We've tried combatting bugs with other bugs (what could go wrong?) and giving pests a better place to live (everything will go wrong). Some people try to apply heat to infested areas, which is a solution that won't be taken seriously by anyone who's ever seen a dorm room toaster when you flick the lights on. Graphic designers, permaculturists, and scotch drinkers will tell you that the problem is (or at least contains) its solution, but no one else knows what that means. Send bugs to the moon?

But Benjamin Hottel, PhD, BCE, PCQI — an entomologist at Rollins, Inc., the parent company of Orkin and other pest-control companies — gets it. No matter the season, don't give pests a reason to be in your home. Make it impossible for them to try. Keep things tidy, control access to your home, and keep an eye on things. "These strategies target the root causes of infestations by removing attractants and blocking entry points, reducing the chances of pests establishing themselves in your home," Hottel said when Hunker spoke exclusively with him about heading off pest problems.