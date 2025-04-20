Get Ahead Of Pest Problems Before They Start With These Essential Prevention Tips
"We can put a man on the moon, but ..." So begins a zillion sentences that bemoan the simple things humans can't master. We can put a man on the moon, but can't invent a string trimmer that works, for example. Another thing we can't seem to do is to make pests live somewhere we don't.
What's that, you have a suggestion? Tried it already. Poison, sticky things, poisonous sticky things. Devices that emit noises you can't hear and other devices that emit noises you can hear. We've tried combatting bugs with other bugs (what could go wrong?) and giving pests a better place to live (everything will go wrong). Some people try to apply heat to infested areas, which is a solution that won't be taken seriously by anyone who's ever seen a dorm room toaster when you flick the lights on. Graphic designers, permaculturists, and scotch drinkers will tell you that the problem is (or at least contains) its solution, but no one else knows what that means. Send bugs to the moon?
But Benjamin Hottel, PhD, BCE, PCQI — an entomologist at Rollins, Inc., the parent company of Orkin and other pest-control companies — gets it. No matter the season, don't give pests a reason to be in your home. Make it impossible for them to try. Keep things tidy, control access to your home, and keep an eye on things. "These strategies target the root causes of infestations by removing attractants and blocking entry points, reducing the chances of pests establishing themselves in your home," Hottel said when Hunker spoke exclusively with him about heading off pest problems.
Food particles, windows, and doors are pest magnets
When Hunker spoke exclusively with entomologist and pest-prevention expert Benjamin Hottel, he gave us strategies for closing the door on pests with seasonal cleaning practices. Mice and fruit flies desperately want to come to your house, so removing attractants means getting rid of nesting spots and food sources. Decluttering storage areas, for example, can make it difficult for pests to hide. "Remove unnecessary items from basements, attics and garages to eliminate potential hiding spots for spring pests," Hottel explained.
Food is easier, since it's confined to areas like your kitchen. "Thoroughly clean under appliances and inside cabinets to remove food particles that attract pests," he said. And remember that pests like garbage more than you do. "Keep trash in sealed containers and remove it frequently to avoid attracting pests," Hottel added.
Controlling access to your home is the second key to the door you're closing on pests. It's a big topic, but two areas are common means of pest ingress ... windows and doors. "Ensure window and door screens are intact to prevent flying insects from entering," he advised, adding that it's a good idea to install door sweeps, which keep mice and insects from entering under doors. Taking the time to weatherstrip your door will help seal them even more completely and make your home more comfortable in the winter and summer. You won't eliminate access all at once, so watch for signs of pests. "Early detection allows for prompt action, preventing minor issues from becoming major infestations," said Hottel.
Don't let cracks and gaps be pest doorways
Pests aren't only after your crumbs. There are many reasons for rodents and insects to make their way into your home, and many ways for them to get there. When Hunker spoke exclusively with Benjamin Hottel, an entomologist at Orkin's parent company, he told us that some of the most common mistakes involve less obvious motivations and means.
Leaving food uncovered is irresistible to the ambitious pest. "Accessible food sources can attract a variety of pests indoors," Hottel said. So no leaving those pies on your windowsill ... or leaving bread, butter, condiments, or the like exposed. Of course, pests are attracted to water sources, as well, and unexpected moisture can lead to unexpected pests. "Unchecked leaks and high humidity create ideal conditions for pests like booklice and silverfish," he explained. This last is no joke; silverfish are among the grossest bugs in your house.
If you've ever looked at your house with a thermal camera, you've probably noticed how little space cold or warm air needs to move through your walls and floors. In cold months, escaping warm air is like an advertisement for pests. Another motivation for pests is the promise of warmth, and it's a mistake to ignore small cracks and gaps. Air sealing your home will not only protect you from extreme cold and heat, but will also discourage pests."Even tiny openings can serve as entry points for pests seeking warmth," Hottel said.