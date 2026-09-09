The Sweet Vintage Pyrex Set To Search For At Thrift Stores

Vintage items in thrift stores are often worth way more than you think. New Pyrex products are still being released today, but some older pieces are often worth a pretty penny. There are several popular vintage Pyrex dish sets to hunt for at thrift stores. One of them is the Spring Blossom mixing bowl set that was made from 1972 to 1981.

This set is also known as the "Crazy Daisy" pattern, and it's one of the longest-running patterns due to its popularity. It was produced in sets of either three or four different-sized bowls in alternating colors. The bowls can be avocado green or white with a string of contrasting flowers printed on the outside — white on the green bowl, green on the white — and the sets include both in alternating colors. Avocado green was a trending color in the 1970s, giving these bowls a retro look that's very reminiscent of that decade.

In addition to their stylish appeal, these mixing bowls are made of soda lime glass that's more durable and eco-friendly in comparison to older Pyrex dishes made of borosilicate glass. The soda lime collection is worth more if you have the whole set. Single items go for around $20 to $50, while boxed sets of four sell for well over $200.