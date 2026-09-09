The Sweet Vintage Pyrex Set To Search For At Thrift Stores
Vintage items in thrift stores are often worth way more than you think. New Pyrex products are still being released today, but some older pieces are often worth a pretty penny. There are several popular vintage Pyrex dish sets to hunt for at thrift stores. One of them is the Spring Blossom mixing bowl set that was made from 1972 to 1981.
This set is also known as the "Crazy Daisy" pattern, and it's one of the longest-running patterns due to its popularity. It was produced in sets of either three or four different-sized bowls in alternating colors. The bowls can be avocado green or white with a string of contrasting flowers printed on the outside — white on the green bowl, green on the white — and the sets include both in alternating colors. Avocado green was a trending color in the 1970s, giving these bowls a retro look that's very reminiscent of that decade.
In addition to their stylish appeal, these mixing bowls are made of soda lime glass that's more durable and eco-friendly in comparison to older Pyrex dishes made of borosilicate glass. The soda lime collection is worth more if you have the whole set. Single items go for around $20 to $50, while boxed sets of four sell for well over $200.
How to spot the vintage Spring Blossom Pyrex collection in the wild
Be sure to familiarize yourself with tips and tricks for spotting valuable vintage Pyrex, and the sweet Spring Blossom pattern in particular. As mentioned previously, there are two versions of the three-pack Spring Blossom mixing bowl sets, as there are two separate original box numbers: "300-1" and "300-1-N". They come in slightly different green colors, but are otherwise identical. The four-piece set is identifiable by the number "400-1".
It's far more likely that you'll find a Pyrex set not in the original box. You can identify it by its backstamp. The bottom of the mixing bowl should say "PYREX ®" and have several other identifying etchings. The etchings should give the quart size and read "Trade Mark". Underneath the Pyrex name, it should say, "Made in U.S.A," and "Ovenware". Both the green and white bowls from the sets should have these identifying markers.
These Pyrex dishes make a great addition to your collection. However, it's recommended that you don't use them for their original intended purpose. This series of kitchenware is commonly reported to contain lead, due to the painted design on the soda lime glass. Always err on the side of caution and use a safe way to test if your vintage dishware contains lead before using it.