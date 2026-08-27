The Popular Pyrex Dish Set From The '60s To Hunt For At Thrift Stores

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If there's one color that screams "1960's and 1970's", it's avocado green. Perhaps capitalizing on a trend, Pyrex released the ever-evolving, and appropriately named "Verdé" pattern to the masses. In fact, Pyrex released two versions of Verdé, one with solid color bowls and patterned lids, the other with a floral pattern printed around the circumference of the bowls.

So, what was the difference? Verdé with solid bowls and printed lids was the company's standard pattern release, meaning you could go to a store and buy it. Autumn Floral Verdé, as the second pattern is known, was available through a stamp program, similar to the now coveted and rare pink and orange Butterprint pattern bowls.

One thing that sets Autumn Floral Verdé and standard-pattern Verdé apart from other Pyrex pieces is that neither is particularly rare. Pyrex produced standard Verdé from 1967 to 1972 and Autumn Floral Verdé in 1966, adding new pieces to the collection over the years, including carafes and salt and pepper shakers alongside its signature casseroles, dreamy Cinderella dishware, and refrigerator boxes. With so many styles produced over a five-plus-year span, Verdé is also relatively easy on the wallet, with thrifted pieces typically selling for around $20 to $50.