The Popular Pyrex Dish Set From The '60s To Hunt For At Thrift Stores
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If there's one color that screams "1960's and 1970's", it's avocado green. Perhaps capitalizing on a trend, Pyrex released the ever-evolving, and appropriately named "Verdé" pattern to the masses. In fact, Pyrex released two versions of Verdé, one with solid color bowls and patterned lids, the other with a floral pattern printed around the circumference of the bowls.
So, what was the difference? Verdé with solid bowls and printed lids was the company's standard pattern release, meaning you could go to a store and buy it. Autumn Floral Verdé, as the second pattern is known, was available through a stamp program, similar to the now coveted and rare pink and orange Butterprint pattern bowls.
One thing that sets Autumn Floral Verdé and standard-pattern Verdé apart from other Pyrex pieces is that neither is particularly rare. Pyrex produced standard Verdé from 1967 to 1972 and Autumn Floral Verdé in 1966, adding new pieces to the collection over the years, including carafes and salt and pepper shakers alongside its signature casseroles, dreamy Cinderella dishware, and refrigerator boxes. With so many styles produced over a five-plus-year span, Verdé is also relatively easy on the wallet, with thrifted pieces typically selling for around $20 to $50.
Seeing green at the thrift store
Pyrex released plenty of green dishes over the years, from its earliest green mixing bowls to pieces in the Spring Blossom pattern. So how can you verify that a dish you're looking at is authentic Pyrex and distinguish a Verdé piece from another green pattern? Start with the shade. Advertisements for Verdé described its hues as the "new avocado colors," meaning the pattern leans more muted and olive than a primary or darker green, like the shades seen in Spring Blossom.
Another telltale sign that you've come across a standard Verdé piece is the lid. The oval, round, and divided casseroles feature patterned opal lids decorated with solid green leaves and olives shown either as solid shapes or outlines. The earliest versions had opal lids only on the oval casseroles, while the round casseroles originally came with clear lids. Later versions of the round casseroles were also fitted with patterned opal lids.
As for the promotional, stamp-club-only Autumn Floral Verdé, Pyrex produced round and Cinderella mixing bowls, round and Cinderella casserole sets, refrigerator sets, and a divided casserole dish. Unlike standard Verdé, Autumn Floral Verdé featured its design on the dish itself rather than the lid. The pattern consists of squared-off flowers in either green on a white background or yellow on an olive green background. Whether you prefer the standard pattern, the promotional version, or a mix of both, Verdé is a thrift store find worth keeping an eye out for.