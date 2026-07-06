The Rare Vintage Pyrex Mixing Bowls Every Collector Hopes To Find At A Thrift Store

In the world of vintage Pyrex, there are the patterns that are more or less a dime a dozen (though you'll still pay a pretty penny for them), the patterns that are more rare, and the Pyrex patterns that are the rarest and most valuable still. You're likely to encounter the more common patterns, like Homestead and Spring Blossom Green, during an everyday visit to a thrift store. But, if you come across nesting mixing bowls in the Butterprint pattern — in either pink on white or orange on white — you've hit the thrift store jackpot (especially if they are priced under three figures).

While some rare Pyrex casserole dishes are shrouded in mystery, the story of pink and orange Butterprint is well known. In 1957, Pyrex released the Butterprint pattern in turquoise on white and white on turquoise. Due to the popularity of the design, the company created the pattern in three other colorways, as promotional items. The colorways were available through a trading stamp program, a sort of proto-loyalty program offered by grocery stores. Customers collected stamps, and when they had enough, used them to "purchase" various items. The pink on white pattern was released as casserole dishes in the U.S. through the stamp program and featured on Cinderella bowls by Rigopal Argentina, a Pyrex licensee. The Butterprint pattern was discontinued by the brand entirely in 1968, making it even more coveted and valuable — some of these nesting bowls go for several hundred to even thousands of dollars.