The Rare Pyrex Casserole Dish You'd Be Incredibly Lucky To Find At A Thrift Store
These days, vintage Pyrex gets a lot of love, with people raving about their favorite patterns and colors across social media and entire festivals being devoted to the iconic glass mixing bowls, casseroles, and other kitchenware. While some Pyrex patterns are relatively easy to find, other designs have earned a sort of holy grail status, with collectors being over the moon to find them at thrift stores. Some of those rare Pyrex patterns, like Lucky in Love, have sold for thousands of dollars.
Clover Berry is another highly sought-after, hard-to-track-down Pyrex pattern. Dating from the 1960s, it's a casserole dish wrapped in mystery, and that mystery is enough to cause the dish to sell for several thousand dollars, when people can find it. Clover Berry isn't the pattern's official name — in fact, no one knows what the official name is. The pattern wasn't produced for long, possibly because the design is printed in metallic gold, making the dish not microwave-safe. Another possible reason for its rarity is that it was produced as a limited edition, commemorative piece rather than offered for sale to the general public.
How to ID a Pyrex Clover Berry casserole dish
Although you may feel like you stumbled upon all the luck if you come across a Clover Berry dish at your local thrift store, the pattern on the casserole features three-leaf, rather than four-leaf clovers. Interspersed among the clovers are small, raspberry-like berries. All are connected by a vine that runs beneath them. The design is printed on the light turquoise dish in shiny gold metallic.
Pay attention to the shape of the casserole dish. Clover Berry is found on one style of dish only, the Cinderella casserole in the 2.5-quart size. The dish has two spouts (one on each side) and a flat bowl, which differentiates it from the brand's Cinderella bowls, which have rounded bottoms. Flip the dish over and take a peek at the markings on the base. There should be a round stamp that reads PYREX in all capitals (which is different from pyrex in lowercase letters), the model number for the dish (475), and the size (2.5 quarts), plus the words "ovenware" and "trademark." If you're extra lucky, the casserole will come with a clear glass lid. It's worth less lidless, but still beautiful as a collector's item (and usable in the kitchen).