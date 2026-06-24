The Rare Pyrex Casserole Dish You'd Be Incredibly Lucky To Find At A Thrift Store

These days, vintage Pyrex gets a lot of love, with people raving about their favorite patterns and colors across social media and entire festivals being devoted to the iconic glass mixing bowls, casseroles, and other kitchenware. While some Pyrex patterns are relatively easy to find, other designs have earned a sort of holy grail status, with collectors being over the moon to find them at thrift stores. Some of those rare Pyrex patterns, like Lucky in Love, have sold for thousands of dollars.

Clover Berry is another highly sought-after, hard-to-track-down Pyrex pattern. Dating from the 1960s, it's a casserole dish wrapped in mystery, and that mystery is enough to cause the dish to sell for several thousand dollars, when people can find it. Clover Berry isn't the pattern's official name — in fact, no one knows what the official name is. The pattern wasn't produced for long, possibly because the design is printed in metallic gold, making the dish not microwave-safe. Another possible reason for its rarity is that it was produced as a limited edition, commemorative piece rather than offered for sale to the general public.