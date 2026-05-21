Rare Pyrex Dish Called The 'Holy Grail' Of Valuable Vintage Kitchenware Finds

Pyrex has always been a quality cookware brand to look for at thrift stores, but some pieces — such as promotional or limited items — are particularly coveted by collectors. When talking about the rarest Pyrex pieces, the Lucky in Love casserole dishes are at the top of the list. These one-quart round casserole dishes with lids were released in 1959, featuring a design with green four-leaf clovers and pink hearts. Because so few were ever made, it's believed that Lucky in Love casserole dishes were either a limited-edition release or produced as test pieces. This rarity has led some to develop an obsession with finding Lucky in Love bakeware; some people online even call these Pyrex opalware dishes the "holy grail" of their collections.

In online forums, many commenters say they've never seen the Lucky in Love casserole dishes in person, while some collectors claim they're so uncommon that they weren't sure if they really existed. One Reddit user showed off a photo of the shamrock and heart cookware, captioning the thread, "Another shot of my Holy Grail... Can't believe it's in my collection." Of course, the scarcity of Lucky in Love pieces also means they're extremely valuable. With even single casserole dishes selling for thousands of dollars, it's no wonder every Pyrex fan is on the lookout for Lucky in Love. There are various tips and tricks for spotting valuable vintage Pyrex at the thrift store – but, in the end, this piece may just be too elusive to track down.