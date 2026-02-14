5 Tips And Tricks For Spotting Valuable Vintage Pyrex At The Thrift Store

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you hear the word "Pyrex" and think only of the ubiquitous clear glass measuring cup — one of the most iconic kitchen products of all time — you might have been missing out on some collectible vintage Pyrex thrift store finds. Starting in the mid-1940s, Corning Glass Works shifted from the original clear Pyrex to colorful, mass-produced, and affordable machine-made cookware. And Pyrex became a hit all over again.

Corning had great success with its borosilicate glass bakeware, originally developed for use in battery jars, selling millions of Pyrex pieces between 1915 and 1919. When that early patent expired, the company banked on a few strategies ... most notably by merging with a maker of colorful tempered soda-lime glass opalware and applying the color to its own heat-proof cookware. The era of collectible Pyrex came to an end when World Kitchen (now Corelle Brands) licensed the pyrex (lowercase) cookware brand from Corning in 1998 and started making some Pyrex from less heat-resistant soda-lime glass, creating a big difference between the PYREX of old and current Pyrex. But vintage Pyrex has endured and become more sought-after over the years, and you can still find valuable bowls and cookware at the thrift store if you follow essential tips like checking backstamps and researching different color and pattern sets.

Earlier Pyrex bakeware is collectible because of its quality and durability. The cookware had an identifiable mid-century modern vibe that remains timeless, to some extent due to a sense of familiarity and nostalgia. It's hard to say how many designs and patterns of Pyrex were produced over the years, but there were well over a hundred physical designs and almost 200 screen-printed patterns that graced Pyrex baking dishes, mixing bowls, chip and dip sets, custard cups, egg dishes, and many other pieces.