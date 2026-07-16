Not Your Typical Pyrex: The Dreamy Vintage Dishware To Search For At Thrift Stores

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Whether it's Butterprint, with its cute Amish farmers and harvest theme, the dots bowls with their primary colors, or the unicorn patterns like Cloverberry or Lucky in Love, Pyrex patterns get a lot of attention. But there's more to Pyrex dishware than the pattern printed on the glass. There's also the shape of the dish to consider. Vintage Pyrex comes in a wide range of shapes, from your basic round mixing bowls to divided casseroles to rectangular refrigerator bowls. In 1958, the brand introduced a new spin on the basic bowl: the Cinderella bowl.

The Cinderella bowl may be the shape you picture when you think of old-school Pyrex. Designed by John Philip Johnson, Cinderella bowls came in various sizes, from 1.5 pints to 4 quarts. What separated them from the standard round bowls was the two spouts or handles on each side, which made it easier to pour from the bowl and pick it up. Along with the mixing bowls, which nested inside each other, Pyrex also introduced casserole dishes with the Cinderella handles and grouped other casseroles, such as the rectangular Space Saver casserole dish, under the Cinderella umbrella.

What's in the name? In 1957, "Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella" aired on TV, starring Julie Andrews. It was incredibly popular, with more than 100 million viewers. Perhaps the team at Corning was trying to cash in on the popularity of the musical. The name could also be a reference to another sought-after glass object — the slipper Cinderella wears and loses in the fairy tale.