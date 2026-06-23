The Vintage Dishware Set From Pyrex That's Worth Hunting For At Thrift Stores

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For more than a century, brightly colored Pyrex bowls, casserole dishes, and other dishware have brightened the kitchens and dining rooms of homes across the U.S. Once considered everyday kitchenware, vintage Pyrex products have now become valuable collector's items, with the rarest Pyrex patterns selling for thousands of dollars. While every Pyrex collector has their favorite pattern, some designs are more popular than others. One design that's been a hit since it debuted in the late 1960s is "Dots," which was available in a mixing bowl set.

Featuring a milk white background with round dots in a single color on the foreground, the pattern was initially available in three colors: blue, yellow, and orange, and released in 1968. Each color came in a single size and the bowls were sold separately, rather than as a set. The Dots collection was popular enough that the company added a fourth color, and fourth size, a year after the launch. A green, four-quart bowl came out in 1969.

While the original retail price of the Dots bowls ranged from 87 cents to $1.77, depending on size, these days the bowls are worth considerably more. A single, 1.5 quart bowl with orange dots can go for $55 on Etsy, while a three-bowl set of yellow, orange, and blue commands nearly $300. Throw in the fourth, green bowl, and the price rises to almost $600. Their value and style means the Dots collection is yet another Pyrex item not to overlook at the thrift store.