Why You Should Never Skip This Specific '80s Pyrex Pattern At The Thrift Store
To the uninitiated, Pyrex pieces might seem like items of little value. Functional, sure, and nostalgic for many, but still a fairly expected find amongst the heaps of other kitchenware items that have found their way into a donations pile. If you do a bit of digging online, however, you'll discover this is far from the truth — some pieces are worth their weight in gold. Differentiating between a run-of-the-mill Pyrex dish and a true diamond in the rough can be hard, but learning about specific valuable patterns will ensure you're primed and ready the next time you're browsing your local thrift store.
"Forest Fancies" is one such valuable pattern. Only produced from 1981 to 1986, this pattern features charming plants and fungi over a brown speckled background, evoking the look of a forest floor. While this print is likely to be an immediate must-have for those who still love the unexpected 2021 mushroom decor trend, its value primarily lies in its rarity. Because the collection only included a few types of dishware and is one of the final opalware collections Pyrex made, many collectors are willing to pay a pretty penny to get their hands on these pieces. Sets of "Forest Fancies" mixing bowls, casserole dishes, and Cinderella bowls are regularly listed for between $100 and $300 (some sets are priced even higher) on online auction sites like eBay. Now that's a valuable vintage Pyrex dish worth the extra look.
How to recognize authentic Forest Fancies Pyrex pieces
If you're looking for "Forest Fancies" pieces out in the wild, the first thing you should familiarize yourself with is the pattern. While the print itself varies slightly in length depending on the width of the item you're looking at, it universally features two prominent mushrooms, several blades of grass, a few smaller mushrooms, and some leafy stems. It will also always be printed in brown ink — no additional layered colors. The background also remains fairly consistent. While the color may vary slightly from item to item, the background is a warm, tan color with speckles throughout.
You should also pay attention to the shape of the items you stumble across, as Pyrex only produced certain products in this print. These include a three-piece mixing bowl set, a four-piece mixing bowl set, a three-piece bake, serve, and store set, a three-piece casserole set, a Cinderella bowl set, and individual large casseroles. While oval casseroles, refrigerator sets, and divided dishes are a common find in other prints, they were no longer produced at this point in Pyrex's history.
Finally, of course, the easiest way to identify whether or not the piece you're holding is genuine is by checking for a logo. These are usually found on the bottom of the piece, and even if you've determined that you're not holding an item from the "Forest Fancies" collection, it can be a good starting point for research. If you're having trouble finding the pieces you want at the thrift store, consider checking some of the more overlooked spots to find valuable vintage Pyrex for a steal, and use these same tips to confirm you're getting what you pay for.