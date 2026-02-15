The Stunning Vintage Pyrex Dish You Should Look For At Thrift Stores (It's So Valuable)

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There's something special about vintage kitchenware, but shopping for it can sometimes be a little pricey. Sure, some local antique retailers might carry classic Pyrex dishes, but you're likely to pay top dollar for certain patterns. Thrift stores offer a much more affordable way to find vintage goods, and it can be a bit like treasure hunting when you know what to look for. One Pyrex dish that's absolutely worth the hunt is Pyrex turquoise Atomic Starburst 575-B, which is hard to find and sought after by collectors. It's a two-quart casserole dish with one large, eight-pointed atomic starburst design on each long side, so it's a pattern that really stands out. The box label calls this model "Cinderella," though it's more commonly called "Atomic Starburst." At any rate, it's one of those valuable Pyrex pieces to never overlook while thrifting.

Online listings for this particular Pyrex dish show the price at upwards of $800 if it has its lid, with some being priced at over $1,000. A look through sold listings on eBay shows the lidded dish selling in the $500 to $800 range. This space-saver model (which also came in black and cream versions) was only offered in 1960, so that scarcity could contribute to its value.