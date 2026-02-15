The Stunning Vintage Pyrex Dish You Should Look For At Thrift Stores (It's So Valuable)
There's something special about vintage kitchenware, but shopping for it can sometimes be a little pricey. Sure, some local antique retailers might carry classic Pyrex dishes, but you're likely to pay top dollar for certain patterns. Thrift stores offer a much more affordable way to find vintage goods, and it can be a bit like treasure hunting when you know what to look for. One Pyrex dish that's absolutely worth the hunt is Pyrex turquoise Atomic Starburst 575-B, which is hard to find and sought after by collectors. It's a two-quart casserole dish with one large, eight-pointed atomic starburst design on each long side, so it's a pattern that really stands out. The box label calls this model "Cinderella," though it's more commonly called "Atomic Starburst." At any rate, it's one of those valuable Pyrex pieces to never overlook while thrifting.
Online listings for this particular Pyrex dish show the price at upwards of $800 if it has its lid, with some being priced at over $1,000. A look through sold listings on eBay shows the lidded dish selling in the $500 to $800 range. This space-saver model (which also came in black and cream versions) was only offered in 1960, so that scarcity could contribute to its value.
Identifying the Pyrex Atomic Starburst casserole dish
The first glimpse of the Pyrex Atomic Starburst casserole could give be a giveaway about what you've found. Its light turquoise color stands out, as does the gold starburst design on one side. The space-saving casserole dish has the word "PYREX" on the white glass bottom along with the model number "575-B" and its size, "2 QT," next to the model number. It says "Made in USA" below the brand name. The dish has a clear 550C glass lid that fits the rectangular dish as well. If you find one with stains on it, no worries; there's a simple hack to remove stubborn stains from Pyrex with just a dryer sheet.
Though it's even harder to find with accessories, some versions of this dish come with a raised gold warming stand that holds two small candles. The package for the candle warmer has the 575CW model number on it, in case you're lucky enough to find one still in its original box. If you can only find the Pyrex Atomic Starburst space-saving casserole dish without a lid or box and in fair condition, it's still quite valuable and definitely worthy of purchase at thrift-store prices. Even without the lid, the dish has sold for $500. While you're out searching, look for the Pyrex Pink Stems casserole at thrift stores, as it's another one sought by collectors.