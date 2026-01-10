The Vintage Pyrex Dish To Look For At The Thrift Store For A More Valuable Haul
Pyrex glassware has been a coveted kitchen staple since it was first introduced by Corning Glass Works in 1915. For this reason, vintage Pyrex dishes are some of the most iconic kitchen products you can find at secondhand stores. Some discontinued Pyrex products evoke such strong nostalgia that they command a pretty penny at auction, especially if fervent collectors are in attendance. For example, one Pyrex collectible sold for $22,000 on eBay in 2022 — a heated bidding war ensued, which sparked online conversations among fans of the brand. Though you probably won't come across the white, pink, and green Lucky in Love bowl that led to this astronomical bid, you might find another sought-after Pyrex piece at your local thrift shop. If you spy some pink glassware on the shelves, make a beeline toward it and search for a casserole dish with a white floral print. Known as the "Pink Stems Casserole," this mid-century Pyrex gem has been known to fetch upwards of $1,000 on eBay.
Collectors seem to love the rosy color of the Pink Stems Casserole, which likely contributes to its value at auction. Though other Pyrex products feature similar hues, such as "Pink Daisy" and "Gooseberry," this casserole dish is a hot commodity — collectors note that it is limited edition, produced for promotional purposes only. According to Pyrex Passion, promotional patterns were typically released in the spring and fall from the 1950s to the 1970s to entice consumers to shop for special occasions such as the holiday season and Mother's Day. Most other Pyrex dishes from this time period were produced in greater quantities, which makes the Pink Stems Casserole a rare and special find.
How to spot and resell a Pyrex Pink Stems Casserole dish
First and foremost, you'll want to determine if you've found an authentic Pink Stems Casserole before taking it home from the thrift store. You may want to compare the pattern of the dish to a verified photo of the product, and closely examine the piece's other features. The Pink Stems pattern can only be found on one Pyrex casserole dish, in particular. An authentic Pink Stems Casserole will have an oval shape, two handles, and a white interior. Sometimes called a Pyrex 043 casserole dish, this style of dish holds 1.5 quarts of food. When it was released in the 1960s, it came with a clear glass lid, but today, it's sometimes sold online without the lid. Generally speaking, a dish with a lid is more valuable than one without.
Ready to turn your Pink Stems Casserole into cash? If you're listing it on eBay or a similar resale site, see what this item has sold for in the recent past when determining your price. Be sure to post photos that showcase every aspect of the dish, including shots from different angles and close-ups of any imperfections. Share a brief, clear description of chips, cracks, or other blemishes, too.
One warning to heed as you search for Pink Stems: vintage dishes are often considered among the top home items you shouldn't thrift, and for good reason. Vintage dishware, particularly ceramic items that are painted and glazed, may contain unsafe levels of lead. The U.S. federal government began regulating and enforcing limits on the lead content of ceramic dishware in 1971, but this toxin was a common component of decorative dish paint and glaze for many years prior. If you're not planning to sell your thrifted dish to the highest bidder, it may be safer to use it as a decoration rather than cookware.