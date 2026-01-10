The Vintage Pyrex Dish To Look For At The Thrift Store For A More Valuable Haul

First and foremost, you'll want to determine if you've found an authentic Pink Stems Casserole before taking it home from the thrift store. You may want to compare the pattern of the dish to a verified photo of the product, and closely examine the piece's other features. The Pink Stems pattern can only be found on one Pyrex casserole dish, in particular. An authentic Pink Stems Casserole will have an oval shape, two handles, and a white interior. Sometimes called a Pyrex 043 casserole dish, this style of dish holds 1.5 quarts of food. When it was released in the 1960s, it came with a clear glass lid, but today, it's sometimes sold online without the lid. Generally speaking, a dish with a lid is more valuable than one without.

Ready to turn your Pink Stems Casserole into cash? If you're listing it on eBay or a similar resale site, see what this item has sold for in the recent past when determining your price. Be sure to post photos that showcase every aspect of the dish, including shots from different angles and close-ups of any imperfections. Share a brief, clear description of chips, cracks, or other blemishes, too.

One warning to heed as you search for Pink Stems: vintage dishes are often considered among the top home items you shouldn't thrift, and for good reason. Vintage dishware, particularly ceramic items that are painted and glazed, may contain unsafe levels of lead. The U.S. federal government began regulating and enforcing limits on the lead content of ceramic dishware in 1971, but this toxin was a common component of decorative dish paint and glaze for many years prior. If you're not planning to sell your thrifted dish to the highest bidder, it may be safer to use it as a decoration rather than cookware.