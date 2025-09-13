Easily Remove Stubborn Pyrex And Bakeware Stains With An Unexpected Laundry Staple

There is no comfort food quite like a warm, bubbly casserole straight from the oven. Whether it's mom's shepherd's pie or a brand new lasagna recipe, a casserole can always be counted on for a busy weeknight supper or a contribution to a potluck. What can also be counted on is the baked-on mess left behind in the dish. Whether you're using a tried and true Pyrex or a ceramic baking dish, cleaning baked- or burnt-on food from a casserole dish is a chore. First, you have to scrape off as much of the mess as you can with a spatula. Then it's best to soak the dish right away, and the usual method involves filling it with water and dish soap.

There is a popular hack for removing this baked-on food, and the key is in your laundry room. A dryer sheet is a little-known hack that will make cleaning that messy baking dish a breeze. The surfactants in the dryer sheet that make your clothes oh-so-soft may also help to break down the bonds that hold food to the pan. It's an added bonus that this method is gentle and won't scratch the dish. If you have a glass Pyrex dish (not to be confused with PYREX — there is a big difference), scratches or cracks from abrasive cleaning could cause the dish to shatter.