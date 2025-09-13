Easily Remove Stubborn Pyrex And Bakeware Stains With An Unexpected Laundry Staple
There is no comfort food quite like a warm, bubbly casserole straight from the oven. Whether it's mom's shepherd's pie or a brand new lasagna recipe, a casserole can always be counted on for a busy weeknight supper or a contribution to a potluck. What can also be counted on is the baked-on mess left behind in the dish. Whether you're using a tried and true Pyrex or a ceramic baking dish, cleaning baked- or burnt-on food from a casserole dish is a chore. First, you have to scrape off as much of the mess as you can with a spatula. Then it's best to soak the dish right away, and the usual method involves filling it with water and dish soap.
There is a popular hack for removing this baked-on food, and the key is in your laundry room. A dryer sheet is a little-known hack that will make cleaning that messy baking dish a breeze. The surfactants in the dryer sheet that make your clothes oh-so-soft may also help to break down the bonds that hold food to the pan. It's an added bonus that this method is gentle and won't scratch the dish. If you have a glass Pyrex dish (not to be confused with PYREX — there is a big difference), scratches or cracks from abrasive cleaning could cause the dish to shatter.
Soak the casserole dish with a dryer sheet for an easier clean
Cleaning a baking dish with a dryer sheet is easy as, well, pie. After gently scraping off as much of the burnt food as you can, cover the bottom of the pan with dryer sheets. Pour enough hot water to fill the pan and let it soak for about an hour. The water should begin to turn brown, and the food should loosen. Pour out the water, and discard the dryer sheets. Using a sponge or dishcloth, gently scrub the dish to remove any remaining residue. Wash and rinse the dish thoroughly.
Dryer sheets have several smart uses around the home outside of the laundry room and kitchen. The softeners in them can be useful for cleaning soap scum off of shower doors. Their static-busting properties also attract dust and pet hair, making dusting a breeze. Place them anywhere you'd like to freshen up, as well, such as stinky shoes, garbage cans, and musty old books. You can even use dryer sheets to repel ants! Simply dampen a dryer sheet and wipe any surface where ants are marching. The scent will repel them. Because they are so versatile and can be used a variety of ways, purchase inexpensive varieties for cleaning jobs.