They're Not Just For Laundry - 8 Smart Ways To Use Dryer Sheets In Your Home
We toss them in the dryer with our laundry without even noticing, but have you ever wondered what a dryer sheet really does? Besides smell good and make towels feel amazing, they actually do a lot. Before washing machines came with mechanisms to release liquid fabric softener, people had to watch their wash cycle and add fabric softener during the rinse cycle. Laundry soap and fabric softener can counteract each other, so they can't be used at the same time. Because they are not used in the washing machine at all, dryer sheets became standard because they were much more convenient. They are made of non-woven polyester sheets coated with compounds that soften clothes and reduce static cling. They also contain fragrance to make clothes smell great. These substances melt in the dryer and are designed to distribute across clothing as evenly as possible.
All of these qualities make dryer sheets pretty handy outside of the laundry room, too. They can be used throughout the house to clean, deodorize, and polish a variety of surfaces. But that's not all. Among other off-brand qualities, they can repel insects that don't like the scent. For instance, if you find a dryer sheet in your mailbox, it means your mail carrier wants to deter wasps from building a home there. We've rounded up eight more ways to use dryer sheets around the house that do not include laundry.
Leave the bathroom fresh and sparkling clean
Dryer sheets are fantastic bathroom cleaners. They can help remove soap scum due to their somewhat rough texture. They also help clean bathroom faucets, mirrors, and even porcelain bathroom sinks. Start by moistening the dryer sheet, then wiping the surface. Once cleaned, rinse the surface well with warm water. Skipping this step will leave the surface looking cloudy. As a bonus, cleaning with dryer sheets leaves the bathroom smelling fresh and clean.
Banish burnt on food stains
When the flambé gets out of hand, the mess can be hard to scrape out of the pan. Dryer sheets can help clean food that has burned on to pans. Anecdotal evidence shows that they may help lift that burnt residue, and that may have something to do with the softening agents in them. Scrape off as much as you can, and line the bottom with dryer sheets. Pour hot tap water over the sheets until they're submerged and let them soak for at least an hour. Pour the water out, and scrub away any bits that remain.
Freshen up the smelly garbage
One of the stinkiest places in any house is the garbage can. Luckily there is a super easy fix that is as close as your laundry room. Dryer sheets work wonders at absorbing odors from the household trash. Simply place a couple of dryer sheets in the bottom of the trash can. Replace them each time you take the trash out. Not only will dryer sheets help prevent garbage odors, they will leave a fresh scent that will last.
Eliminate dust and pet hair
One of the great things about dryer sheets is that it eliminates static cling from clothing. That same technology makes them great for catching dust and pet hair. Using dryer sheets, wipe surfaces in a circular motion. The electrostatic properties of the dryer sheet will attract dust and pet hair and trap them in the sheet. Use them on all types of dry surfaces, including electronics like televisions, computer monitors and keyboards. It also leaves behind a tiny bit of anti-static residue to repel dust.
Sweeten stinky shoes
The deodorizing properties in dryer sheets can even handle stinky shoes. Freshen them by tearing a dryer sheet in half and putting one half in each shoe. Leave overnight. The sheets will help absorb odors and leave shoes smelling much better by morning. If you're dealing with super sweaty sneakers or need to clean smelly leather shoes though, a deeper clean may be needed. Dryer sheets can also be tossed into the gym bag or luggage for fresher gym trips or traveling adventures.
Erase little Picasso's crayon marks off of walls
If you've got kids, chances are you've got their artwork on display — even if it's not intended. Somehow, crayon marks always find their way to a blank wall, and getting them off is nobody's idea of a good time. Dryer sheets can help, though. They're made of a nonwoven polyester material coated in softening agents and fragrance. Gently wipe the dryer sheet over the crayon mark. Used dryer sheets work especially well. The softening agents will loosen the wax and the fabric will wipe it away. If needed, finish the job by wiping over the area with a damp cloth or sponge.
Iron out ironing issues
An iron is a necessity for looking neat and wrinkle-free, but over time it can begin performing less-than-optimally. Start by checking out this guide to troubleshoot iron issues. If the plate has become discolored, developed a sticky residue, is leaving a chalky deposit on clothes or is catching on the fabric, it may be time for a good cleaning. Dryer sheets to the rescue! Simply put the iron on a warm setting and, wearing heat-protectant gloves for safety, scrub the plate a few times with a dryer sheet.
Revive musty old books
A book lover's favorite scent is an old book, but only to a point. There's a difference between pages that are aged and pages that have been, say, sitting in a basement for years. Dryer sheets can help. In addition to fabric softening and fragrance, they are excellent odor eliminators. To get rid of a book's musty smell, first air it out a bit. Then place a few dryer sheets within the book every 20 pages. Check the pages before you do this, though, as mold and mildew may also cause a smell and are not fixable. Also, don't use this method on your rare or collectible books, as dryer sheets can leave mild residue on pages.