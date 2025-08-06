They're Not Just For Laundry - 8 Smart Ways To Use Dryer Sheets In Your Home

We toss them in the dryer with our laundry without even noticing, but have you ever wondered what a dryer sheet really does? Besides smell good and make towels feel amazing, they actually do a lot. Before washing machines came with mechanisms to release liquid fabric softener, people had to watch their wash cycle and add fabric softener during the rinse cycle. Laundry soap and fabric softener can counteract each other, so they can't be used at the same time. Because they are not used in the washing machine at all, dryer sheets became standard because they were much more convenient. They are made of non-woven polyester sheets coated with compounds that soften clothes and reduce static cling. They also contain fragrance to make clothes smell great. These substances melt in the dryer and are designed to distribute across clothing as evenly as possible.

All of these qualities make dryer sheets pretty handy outside of the laundry room, too. They can be used throughout the house to clean, deodorize, and polish a variety of surfaces. But that's not all. Among other off-brand qualities, they can repel insects that don't like the scent. For instance, if you find a dryer sheet in your mailbox, it means your mail carrier wants to deter wasps from building a home there. We've rounded up eight more ways to use dryer sheets around the house that do not include laundry.