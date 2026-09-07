Turn Burlap And Toilet Paper Rolls Into A Rustic Wreath That's Perfect For Fall
A beautiful, rustic wreath is an elegant way to decorate your front door for the autumn season. If elaborate store-bought wreaths are out of your price range, you can save money with this simple and charming DIY door decor. A little burlap ribbon and an empty toilet paper roll will help you craft a dynamic, textured wreath that screams fall vibes. Dave's Wreaths and Things posted a fun and easy tutorial on YouTube, showing how basic cardboard tubes can be used to form shapes with burlap. To craft this decoration, you'll also need a basic wreath form, hot glue, and a piece of string. The DIYer also added a bow to make the wreath pop and add a bit of color.
Though Dave utilized a Dollar Tree wooden wreath as the base for his decoration, the wire wreath form for $1.75 should work just as well. To cover the form and make the burlap accents, you'll likely need more than one roll of the ribbon. At Hobby Lobby, a 15 foot spool of natural burlap ribbon costs around $5, but it's on sale right now for $2.99 which makes this DIY even more affordable. If you'd like more ornate fall décor, consider adding accents instead of a bow. Faux florals and small, fall-themed decorations like miniature pumpkins will beautifully personalize your wreath. Dollar Tree's garden harvest floral picks for $1.75 each, features bright autumn leaves, flowers, and accents like pinecones to make this wreath one-of-a-kind.
How to DIY a beautiful burlap wreath with toilet paper rolls
Before you can reuse your empty toilet paper rolls to DIY this adorable fall decor, you'll need to cut your burlap into sections. Dave's Wreaths and Things cut his ribbon so that the length of each piece was equal to the width, creating 5-inch squares. Using the toilet paper tube as a mold, wrap the corners of the burlap around the cardboard. The pointed ends of the ribbon will intersect. Add a dab of hot glue between the two layers to form the fabric puff. When you slide the ribbon off the empty paper roll, it should have a shape similar to that of a cannoli pastry. Repeat to make dozens of the rolled fabric.
Cover the wreath form in burlap before gluing the three-dimensional rolled ribbons onto the decoration. Now, secure the rolled burlap pieces onto the wreath in several layers. Place a bit of glue on one of the triangular ends of the shape, and press it onto the back of your wreath. Flip the project over and add a few more rows directly onto the base. Wrap the ends of the final row over the middle, hiding the wreath form, and you have an adorable DIY door decor for fall. Use hot glue to attach any additional decorations of choice onto this cute, rustic wreath.