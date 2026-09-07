Turn Burlap And Toilet Paper Rolls Into A Rustic Wreath That's Perfect For Fall

A beautiful, rustic wreath is an elegant way to decorate your front door for the autumn season. If elaborate store-bought wreaths are out of your price range, you can save money with this simple and charming DIY door decor. A little burlap ribbon and an empty toilet paper roll will help you craft a dynamic, textured wreath that screams fall vibes. Dave's Wreaths and Things posted a fun and easy tutorial on YouTube, showing how basic cardboard tubes can be used to form shapes with burlap. To craft this decoration, you'll also need a basic wreath form, hot glue, and a piece of string. The DIYer also added a bow to make the wreath pop and add a bit of color.

Though Dave utilized a Dollar Tree wooden wreath as the base for his decoration, the wire wreath form for $1.75 should work just as well. To cover the form and make the burlap accents, you'll likely need more than one roll of the ribbon. At Hobby Lobby, a 15 foot spool of natural burlap ribbon costs around $5, but it's on sale right now for $2.99 which makes this DIY even more affordable. If you'd like more ornate fall décor, consider adding accents instead of a bow. Faux florals and small, fall-themed decorations like miniature pumpkins will beautifully personalize your wreath. Dollar Tree's garden harvest floral picks for $1.75 each, features bright autumn leaves, flowers, and accents like pinecones to make this wreath one-of-a-kind.