Grab Dollar Tree Paper Doilies To DIY Simple & Charming Door Decor

No matter your interior design style, adding a decoration onto your door really enhances the appearance of your home. If you want elegant yet simple door decor, this stylish wreath will look good all year long and is super easy to make. On TikTok, chascrazycreations, or Chas Greener, posted a genius DIY that turns Round Paper Doilies from Dollar Tree into an adorable wreath. To complete this beautiful wreath, you'll also need some hot glue and a wreath form. Though Greener used a Wire Wreath Form from the budget-friendly retailer to hold her paper doilies, a foam version would also work for this project, depending on how you style it. Since the doilies are made of paper, this wreath should be placed on the interior side of your front door to protect it from the elements.

The packs of doilies at Dollar Tree include 32 pieces, but you'll likely have to buy more than one to have enough paper for a full wreath. The amount you need will vary depending on how you fold and arrange the doilies on your door decor, as well as what size you're using. To really make this wreath pop, Greener added twinkly string lights. Other accents like faux florals and ribbons will also make your door decor look stunning. Alternatively, you could style this wreath for different holidays. Adding seasonal accents, such as a fun wooden sign in the middle of the wreath or using a shaped wreath form, will change this project to work for any festive occasion. On its own, it's a minimalist DIY wreath guaranteed to dress up your home.