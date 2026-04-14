Grab Dollar Tree Paper Doilies To DIY Simple & Charming Door Decor
No matter your interior design style, adding a decoration onto your door really enhances the appearance of your home. If you want elegant yet simple door decor, this stylish wreath will look good all year long and is super easy to make. On TikTok, chascrazycreations, or Chas Greener, posted a genius DIY that turns Round Paper Doilies from Dollar Tree into an adorable wreath. To complete this beautiful wreath, you'll also need some hot glue and a wreath form. Though Greener used a Wire Wreath Form from the budget-friendly retailer to hold her paper doilies, a foam version would also work for this project, depending on how you style it. Since the doilies are made of paper, this wreath should be placed on the interior side of your front door to protect it from the elements.
The packs of doilies at Dollar Tree include 32 pieces, but you'll likely have to buy more than one to have enough paper for a full wreath. The amount you need will vary depending on how you fold and arrange the doilies on your door decor, as well as what size you're using. To really make this wreath pop, Greener added twinkly string lights. Other accents like faux florals and ribbons will also make your door decor look stunning. Alternatively, you could style this wreath for different holidays. Adding seasonal accents, such as a fun wooden sign in the middle of the wreath or using a shaped wreath form, will change this project to work for any festive occasion. On its own, it's a minimalist DIY wreath guaranteed to dress up your home.
Repurposing paper doilies to create a stunning door wreath
Start by folding each paper doily. Flip both sides in toward the center, creating a triangle-like shape, and then fold the pointed bottom up. Starting from the outer ring of the wreath form, fold each doily over the wire. To secure the paper and DIY the most adorable door decor, add hot glue to keep the doily folded over the wire. After placing doilies around the largest ring, continue throughout the rest of the wreath. Depending on how many doilies you have, your wreath could have two to four layers. For fewer layers with more space in between, skip over some of the wire rings in the form.
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How to make a doily wreath. ￼ #TikTokPartner #LearnOnTikTok #chascrazycreations #EduTok
While Greener folded the doilies a certain way in her video, there are other options to customize the look of this DIY. Bunch up the bottom of each doily, roll them into cones, fold them into triangles accordion-style, or gather them at the center to change the texture and shape of your wreath. However you decide to do it, hot glue will hold your doilies onto the base. With fluffier, bunched-up paper, it may be easier to fix the doilies onto a foam wreath form. If you'd like, wrap battery-powered string lights around the wire but under the paper to make it glow. Finally, hot glue fake flowers, ribbons, or other decorations onto your wreath to match your entryway aesthetic.