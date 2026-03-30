Transform Your Old Dishes Into A Stylish Wreath That'll Look Good All Year Long

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It's hard not to fall in love with a gorgeous set of dishes, especially if they're vintage or have a pattern that speaks to your tastes. So why hide them in a kitchen cabinet? You could hang your plates on a wall to show them off to the world. Or, you could take this idea to a different level by turning them into an actual wreath. As we all know, wreaths are one of the most classic pieces of decor that can help welcome guests. Repurposing old dishes puts a cottagecore twist on a wreath, and since it's not seasonal, you can display it on a wall regardless of what time of year it is.

This is a customizable DIY, similar to crafting any other type of wreath. Pick out a handful of old dishes that'll beautifully complement each other. The exact amount will depend on the wreath's size. Do consider using smaller plates, like bread plates and saucers, to keep the piece from becoming overly bulky and heavy. You'll need a large wreath form, such as this Round Metal Wire Wreath Frame that's sold at Hobby Lobby. Or, you could also use a plain, undecorated wreath as your base instead.

To attach the dishes, you'll need floral wire and a plate hanger for each one. As an example, you could use this set of four Bilillo plate hangers for the wall. Before purchasing any hangers, check the measurement of your dishes in order to get ones that'll fit best. You may also want to grab some extra decorations such as artificial greenery, flowers, or ribbon to make it extra special, kind of like this DIY teacup wreath.