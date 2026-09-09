Trade In Your Suncatcher: A Cuter Way To Decorate Your Yard With Vintage Doilies

Start by laying one of your wreaths on a table and placing a doily inside it. Cut a strand of twine or fishing wire, then thread it through a hole on the doily's edge before tying it around the wreath. Now, do the same on the opposite side of the doily and wreath, stretching the material gently to make it taut. Continue this tying process all around the wreath until the doily is secure in the middle, looking like a gorgeous web. Snip off the ends of the strings to make it look polished.

Next, tie a long piece of rope or ribbon to the wreath to serve as a hanger. For example, this Mandala Crafts Burlap and Lace Ribbon would fit the craft's aesthetic. At this point, the piece can either be done, or you can adorn the wreath using items like buttons, faux leaves, battery-operated lights, trinkets, or stringed beads. Make multiple doily decor pieces so that they really get noticed in your yard. Finally, hang them from trees, shepherd's hooks, or anywhere you can hammer in a few nails. If you've been dreaming of designing an English cottage garden, they'd look lovely sprinkled around one, too.

While this could also be considered a stunning doily wall decor idea, using them in place of suncatchers helps bring a little granny-chicness to your outdoors. Just make sure to move the wreaths to a safe place during bad weather to preserve their beauty. Or, spray the vintage doilies beforehand with a product like Scotchgard Outdoor Water & Sun Shield, which can help protect fabric from the elements. You could also save the doily dreamcatchers for special occasions to avoid too much wear. Pull them out for backyard birthday celebrations, tea parties, or when you're hosting afternoon book club.