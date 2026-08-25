14 Genius Ways To Transform Vintage Doilies Into Stunning Wall Decor
If you're itching for a new project to beautify your home, skip the expensive supplies and fancy tools and pick up some doilies instead. Vintage doilies are quite beautiful and charming on their own, but there are plenty of fun, unexpected things you can do with them as well. Turning your doilies into framed artwork or delicate wall hangings may be just the project you need to improve your home. Whether you have a ton of empty space to fill or just want a small accent piece, and whether you can make permanent changes or are renting, there's a way to use doilies to add some charm to your walls.
The number of doilies and other supplies you need will depend on which crafts you want to try, but here are a few general tips. Your doilies don't need to be in perfect shape, but keep in mind what your goal is — a doily that's stained or discolored might be fine if you'll be painting or dyeing it, for example, but it may not work for other projects. If you don't already have any doilies on hand, some of the best places to buy vintage doilies include thrift stores, flea markets, yard sales, estate sales, and even online marketplaces like eBay and Etsy. It's also a good idea to grab more doilies than your project requires, just in case. You'll also need something to attach your finished craft to your wall. Depending on the craft, this may mean glue or something to hang it on.
Frame doilies for unique artwork
One of the simplest ways to reuse vintage doilies for wall art is to frame them. Arrange one or more doilies inside a picture frame and hang it up to add instant charm to your space. You can leave them plain for a simple yet elegant display or add extra detailing and color. You could also dye the doilies or add buttons or ribbons to keep things abstract, or pick a theme. Decorating the space around the doilies with leaves creates a floral effect, or, for an easy and elegant piece of Halloween decor, turn your framed doilies into webs by affixing a spider to the center.
Create boho jewelry holders
If you have an empty spot on your bedroom wall, why not add some whimsy by turning your doilies into hanging jewelry holders? The gaps in the lace are perfect for hanging earrings or other lightweight jewelry, keeping them organized. You can combine this with the earlier hack and display the doilies in frames or even use embroidery hoops or wreath frames. Alternately, you can skip the frame and affix the doilies directly to your wall with glue or a starch mixture. The starch is more renter-friendly, since it will wash off later.
Doilies paired with flatware make unexpected wall art
Decorative plates are already a fun way to make your walls a little cuter, but why stop there? Glue a vintage doily to the center of any plate, dish, or tray, then mount it on your wall. They look charming when paired with rustic options like wicker or rattan trays, but if that isn't your style, then feel free to experiment. You can even upcycle leftover party plates by painting them a solid color and adding the doily. Play around with different sizes and colors, then attach them to your walls for some easy wall art.
Make an easy wall hanging
If you like the look of macrame wall hangings, you'll be pleased to know that you can achieve a similar effect with just a doily or two and something to hang it on. You can loop the top of a doily over a stick so that it hangs neatly, then tie the stick to a hook or nail on your wall. You can add string or ribbon tassels to the bottom edge to make it look more like macrame if you prefer. Another option is to attach a few doilies vertically to form a chain.
Create wall art with doilies, fabric scraps, and ribbons
If frames are a little too limiting for you, do away with them entirely and make freeform wall art with your vintage doily. You'll need a piece of canvas, wood, or a similar material cut to the size and shape you want. Cover the base with your fabric and doilies, along with any other craft supplies you have on hand. Since it doesn't need to fit in a frame, you can make it as large or complex as you want. A simple pack of Dollar Tree doilies can create fresh spring decor like hearts, stars, or even swirling floral script.
Doilies make a unique pattern for accent walls
Instead of sticking to just one piece of doily wall art, consider using many doilies to create a full accent wall. It's a stunning and unique way to add texture to your room without going overboard on flashy patterns or bright colors. You can use a variation on the wall hanging craft, chaining doilies together horizontally and vertically to cover more space rather than just vertically. Alternatively, glue the doilies directly to the wall. This gives you more flexibility with spacing, since the doilies don't need to be connected.
Add texture and personality to mirrors
If the mirrors on your walls make the room feel a little flat and cold, you can use doilies to add some warmth and dimension. A simple lace border made from folded or cut doilies glued to the frame will give your mirror charm, and small mirrors can even be glued to the center of larger doilies. Alternatively, reverse the process by creating a base in the middle of a larger mirror out of plastic or cardboard, then adding doilies over that. Add color with paint or dye, or add extra details like bows or flowers.
Craft stunning tapestries
Split the difference between a simple wall hanging and a full accent wall by turning your doilies into a tapestry. You'll need a piece of scrap fabric cut to your preferred size to serve as the backing. A plain white cloth will keep the tapestry neutral, but any color or pattern that fits your room will work. Sew or glue the doilies onto the fabric, then hang it flat against the wall. Since it's just fabric, you can also use your tapestry as cute curtains or even add string lights to the back for an added glow.
Mount doilies and add a DIY frame
If the edges of your vintage doilies are showing wear and tear, this may be the craft for you. Leave the center of the doily unchanged and cover the edges with a decorative border. Ribbon or strips of fabric work nicely for this, but you can achieve a lovely rustic look with rope, twine, or jute. Work carefully to ensure the border is even all the way around, then hang the finished piece or glue it to your wall. If your doily is in good condition, you can move the border out so the edges show too.
Add elegance to your wall lights
Any wall-mounted lights you have in your home can get a simple upgrade with a vintage doily. Doilies can be arranged over shades and sconces to take them from plain to pretty. Lights without a shade or other barrier are a little trickier, but you can still beautify them by either starching the doilies so they stay stiff or creating a makeshift sconce out of clay or plastic. Just make sure that the doilies or other materials aren't in contact with any part of the light that gets hot to avoid possible fire hazards.
Doily-embellished clipboards double as office supplies and decor
If you prefer your decor to be both stylish and functional, grab your doilies, a clipboard, and some glue. Decorate the clipboard with your doilies, along with any other pretty paper, fabric, paint, or additional elements you want. Be careful when decorating around the clip, as you don't want to gum it up. The finished clipboard can be mounted on any wall and can be used to hold and display your photos, to-do lists, reminders, or even other decor like dried flowers. It's a cute bit of wall decor and a handy organizational tool wrapped into one.
Use vintage doilies as stencils
If you love the pattern of your vintage doilies but they aren't in good enough shape to display, consider using them as stencils for wall art. You'll need something to paint on, whether that's a piece of wood, some canvas, or even the wall itself. If using your doily stencil directly on your wall, you may want to test it somewhere else first to ensure you like the pattern. Use a small amount of tape on the back of the doily to hold it in place, layer your paint over it, then peel the doily away.
Use them to display seasonal plants
The gaps in vintage lace doilies are perfect for holding flower stems. If you drape a doily over the top of a vase, tucking flowers and greenery into the spaces can keep your arrangements cute and tidy. But doilies can work just as well to display botanicals on your walls. Start with a simple wall hanging, with one or more doilies looped over a stick or rod and hung against the wall. Then, take long-stemmed flowers, leaves, ferns, or even branches and slide them through the holes. This keeps your plants upright and on full display and adds a natural touch to your home.
Link doilies together for cute garlands
Vintage doilies also make cute, easy garlands for daily decor or special occasions. You'll need some ribbon or string and two points to hang it from. You can attach the doilies as they are to the ribbon for a simple garland, but there are ways to customize it further. The doilies can be folded or cut to make triangles, hearts, or other shapes. Add color with paint or dye, or add embellishments like ribbons or buttons to the doilies. You can even make the garland a banner by adding letters to the center of the doilies.