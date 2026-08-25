14 Genius Ways To Transform Vintage Doilies Into Stunning Wall Decor

If you're itching for a new project to beautify your home, skip the expensive supplies and fancy tools and pick up some doilies instead. Vintage doilies are quite beautiful and charming on their own, but there are plenty of fun, unexpected things you can do with them as well. Turning your doilies into framed artwork or delicate wall hangings may be just the project you need to improve your home. Whether you have a ton of empty space to fill or just want a small accent piece, and whether you can make permanent changes or are renting, there's a way to use doilies to add some charm to your walls.

The number of doilies and other supplies you need will depend on which crafts you want to try, but here are a few general tips. Your doilies don't need to be in perfect shape, but keep in mind what your goal is — a doily that's stained or discolored might be fine if you'll be painting or dyeing it, for example, but it may not work for other projects. If you don't already have any doilies on hand, some of the best places to buy vintage doilies include thrift stores, flea markets, yard sales, estate sales, and even online marketplaces like eBay and Etsy. It's also a good idea to grab more doilies than your project requires, just in case. You'll also need something to attach your finished craft to your wall. Depending on the craft, this may mean glue or something to hang it on.