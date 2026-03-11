She Grabs A Pack Of Dollar Tree Doilies To Create The Sweetest Spring Decor!

Set your wooden heart on a table and glue a large piece of burlap to it. Cut out the heart shape, but leave a tiny amount of extra material around it. Paint a layer of Mod Podge onto the bottom section of the heart and lay a paper doily on top. Add another coat of Mod Podge to help seal it on. Then, cut off the excess paper. Repeat this with another doily on the top section of the heart. Let everything dry before proceeding to the next step, which is to add lots more layers!

You can now glue on strips of ribbon, like Dollar Tree's Polyester Burlap Ribbon, which comes in multiple spring-like colors. Keep the layers going. By starting with a layer of wide ribbon, you can then attach slimmer pieces on top — for example, this 5/8 inch Floral Ribbon that's also sold at Dollar Tree. Once you're happy with your textured heart, you can adorn it with a handful of fabric flowers. Attach a hanger to the back so you can display it on a wall or door all season long.

What makes the project extra enjoyable is that you can put so many different spins on it. Dollar Tree also carries butterfly and flower wood shapes if you want to swap out the heart. You could also repurpose a thrifted vintage doily into a craft item for the piece. Thread wooden beads onto the hanger so that it too looks dressed up. Or, really bring in the spring vibes by gluing on sprigs of fake greenery. Lace ribbon could also complement the doilies and boost the sweetness level.