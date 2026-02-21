Repurpose A Thrifted Vintage Doily Into A Stunning Rustic Wall Decor Piece

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The grandmacore aesthetic is alive and well, ushering in cozy, nostalgic elements to warm the look and feel of your home. If you're searching for a way to incorporate this vibe into your space, nothing quite says "grandma" like a lacy doily. This is one vintage thrift store find that people are repurposing for gorgeous home decor in several ways, including DIY wall art. A great way to embrace this trend while adding some modern flair is to mix in a little biophilic design for good measure. Combining nature and retro decor is an unbeatable mix and one that's super customizable for any room.

In this project, the biophilic element being added to your art is a branch. Any backyard stick, small piece of drift wood, or artificial craft store twig will do. The lacy fabric is draped over it and glued in place, with twine acting as a hanging rope for the creation.

Before you begin your doily-transforming art project, you'll need to hunt down some thrift store lace of your own. Look for unique place settings or table runners in this style that will bring the vintage grandmacore aesthetic to your new rustic art piece. Along with fabric and a backyard branch, you'll need a hot glue gun, some rope (like Tenn Well Natural Jute Twine), scissors, pruning shears, and any embellishments you plan to add. If you've been searching for genius ideas to repurpose thrifted vintage doilies to use around the house, this is a great project to get you started.