Repurpose A Thrifted Vintage Doily Into A Stunning Rustic Wall Decor Piece
The grandmacore aesthetic is alive and well, ushering in cozy, nostalgic elements to warm the look and feel of your home. If you're searching for a way to incorporate this vibe into your space, nothing quite says "grandma" like a lacy doily. This is one vintage thrift store find that people are repurposing for gorgeous home decor in several ways, including DIY wall art. A great way to embrace this trend while adding some modern flair is to mix in a little biophilic design for good measure. Combining nature and retro decor is an unbeatable mix and one that's super customizable for any room.
In this project, the biophilic element being added to your art is a branch. Any backyard stick, small piece of drift wood, or artificial craft store twig will do. The lacy fabric is draped over it and glued in place, with twine acting as a hanging rope for the creation.
Before you begin your doily-transforming art project, you'll need to hunt down some thrift store lace of your own. Look for unique place settings or table runners in this style that will bring the vintage grandmacore aesthetic to your new rustic art piece. Along with fabric and a backyard branch, you'll need a hot glue gun, some rope (like Tenn Well Natural Jute Twine), scissors, pruning shears, and any embellishments you plan to add. If you've been searching for genius ideas to repurpose thrifted vintage doilies to use around the house, this is a great project to get you started.
Crafting your thrifted doily wall art
Trim your stick to suit your personal taste and the size of your chosen doily. If you plan to stain or paint the wood, now is the time. Peel off any bark, and sand the wood to allow for an easy and smooth application. A fun way to add modern flair to this retro decoration is by spraying the twig with metallic paint like Rust-Oleum Bright Coat Copper Spray Paint. To give the final piece an even more intentional look, you can also dye the doily to match your surrounding decor or complement the color of the wood.
Fold the fabric over the branch, and glue it in place. Tie on the twine, and hang it on a nail or a renter-friendly adhesive hook like Command Medium Designer Hooks. Add clip-on charms to the mesh material, hang tassels on the end of the branch, or use colored floral wire instead of twine to add character to your creation. The result will be a comforting, nature-inspired piece that didn't cost a lot and is one of a kind. Try this hack for another creative way to repurpose vintage doilies into a stunning DIY accent wall behind your bed, over your couch, or in your entryway.