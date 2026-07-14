The Best Places To Buy Vintage Doilies That Are Not A Thrift Store Or Flea Market

Vintage doilies have myriad uses. You can use them as place settings or reuse old vintage doilies to DIY wall decor. For a steady supply of doilies, you could learn to crochet or head to the thrift store or flea market. However, that may not work for everyone. Whether the thrift stores near you don't have any doilies or you aren't able to leave the house, you have other options. There are plenty of in-person and online venues — from yard sales to Facebook groups, eBay, and Etsy — where you can buy vintage doilies.

If you like shopping in-person but are tired of thrift stores and flea markets, estate sales are a great place to hunt for vintage doilies. Just be sure to brush up on some expert tips for shopping at estate sales. Yard sales may be another option, and while not every yard sale will have vintage doilies, they're generally quick to look through. Consider storage unit auctions if you're looking for a wide variety of items, but if you only want doilies, skip them. While you can get lucky and find storage units full of crafting supplies, you'll likely end up with an assortment of other items that you may be less excited about.

eBay and Etsy are also great places to source vintage doilies. If all else fails, you can sometimes find doilies made from vintage materials or in different styles at craft stores. The doilies themselves may not always be vintage, but they'll still suffice if the aesthetic is what you're after.