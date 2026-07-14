The Best Places To Buy Vintage Doilies That Are Not A Thrift Store Or Flea Market
Vintage doilies have myriad uses. You can use them as place settings or reuse old vintage doilies to DIY wall decor. For a steady supply of doilies, you could learn to crochet or head to the thrift store or flea market. However, that may not work for everyone. Whether the thrift stores near you don't have any doilies or you aren't able to leave the house, you have other options. There are plenty of in-person and online venues — from yard sales to Facebook groups, eBay, and Etsy — where you can buy vintage doilies.
If you like shopping in-person but are tired of thrift stores and flea markets, estate sales are a great place to hunt for vintage doilies. Just be sure to brush up on some expert tips for shopping at estate sales. Yard sales may be another option, and while not every yard sale will have vintage doilies, they're generally quick to look through. Consider storage unit auctions if you're looking for a wide variety of items, but if you only want doilies, skip them. While you can get lucky and find storage units full of crafting supplies, you'll likely end up with an assortment of other items that you may be less excited about.
eBay and Etsy are also great places to source vintage doilies. If all else fails, you can sometimes find doilies made from vintage materials or in different styles at craft stores. The doilies themselves may not always be vintage, but they'll still suffice if the aesthetic is what you're after.
Where to buy vintage doilies online
If the problem with thrift stores and flea markets is that you can't physically get there, then shopping for vintage doilies online may be the better option. Many Etsy sellers offer vintage and vintage-style doilies that you can get delivered. However, make sure to read the entire listing. Many users also sell crochet patterns to make your own doilies, and buying a pattern when you're expecting a tangible product would be disappointing. eBay is another option, with users selling both individual doilies and multiple doilies in a single lot. A single doily can cost as little as a few dollars, with small lots going for around $10 to $15. You may even be able to find massive lots of 100 doilies or more.
Shopping online doesn't mean foregoing local connections, either! Check Facebook and other social media sites for local crafting groups. Crafters in your area who love repurposing vintage doilies may have some to spare or might know where you can find some. And if you're tapping a network local to your area, you'll likely have a lower delivery fee or may even be able to arrange to pick the doilies up and avoid paying for delivery altogether. However, even groups that are for general crafting and not specific to your area may have people willing to share their doilies or sell them to you. Plus, you might make some new friends to share your hobby with along the way!