Not Mixing Bowls: The Vintage Pyrex Dish That's A Rare Thrift Find

During the decades that Pyrex was producing colorful and patterned opalware, it produced many popular designs including Butterprint, Spring Blossom, and Gooseberry. It also produced short-run promotional patterns such as the rare Black Tulip. Today, collectors continue to uncover pieces whose origins are unknown. They may be test colors or pieces produced for special events. The Fleur de Lis pattern is one of the brand's unknowns, a pattern with mysterious origins. Fewer than 10 examples are known to exist. Why the pattern was created or for whom it was created isn't clear. It could have been a promotional piece for an event at the 21 Club in Manhattan, but no one knows for sure.

Fleur de Lis' rarity makes it one of those Pyrex pieces people are willing to go to great lengths for — like crossing international borders or shelling out more than $6,000 for a single casserole dish with lid and cradle. The known colors include goldenrod (yellow), red, green, and blue, and possibly a light blue "delphite" colorway. Each one has a clear glass lid with a metallic design adorning it and some originally came with a cradle. Should you stumble upon a Fleur de Lis casserole dish while thrifting, snap it up. It's worth a fortune and a worthy addition to any Pyrex collection.