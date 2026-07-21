The Ultra-Rare Vintage Pyrex Dish You'd Be Thrilled Find At A Thrift Store

Black Tulip isn't actually the pattern's official name, although it is an accurate description of what is on the casserole dish. The pattern features several tulip-shaped black flowers, which appear to dance across the front. The flowers' petals have dashes up and down them and the leaves on the stem have circles. In addition to the flowers, the pattern has multiple, small pinwheels scattered across it.

The most coveted form of Black Tulip is a casserole dish that comes complete with a lid and the cradle. Unfortunately, it's often the case that, over the decades, dishes got separated from their lids and cradles. The metal cradles Pyrex offered with its promotional pieces weren't the best quality, particularly in the early years. It's likely that the cradle that came with the Black Tulip dish had thin plastic tubing over its handles. Since the company didn't mark metal cradles the way it marked its dishes, it can be difficult to know if the cradle being sold with a dish is the original.

While the origin of the dish's cradle may be difficult to ascertain, the authenticity of a Black Tulip casserole dish and lid is easier to determine. One way to spot the valuable vintage Pyrex dish is to look on the underside of the casserole — it will have a backstamp that reads "PYREX," plus "043," the model number of the casserole, "Made in the USA," and "1 1/2 qt." The matching lid will have the number "943" on one handle and "PYREX" on the other.