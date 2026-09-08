How Often Should I Replace Lawn Mower Blades?

If you already mow your lawn regularly, chances are that you know how critical this practice is to keeping your grass healthy. Yet the health of your lawn requires much more than mowing it regularly. Using a well maintained lawn mower also makes a difference. To that end, a common question is, how often should you replace your lawn mower blades? The general rule says you should replace them once a year or more, but you may need to do this more or less frequently depending on your own situation.

A lawn mower blade needs regular replacement in order to cut your grass more efficiently. Both the North Dakota State University Extension and University of Maryland Extension recommend doing so at least once a year. Overall, the exact amount of time you should go in between lawn mower blade replacements depends on how often you mow your lawn, as well as its square footage. Mowing frequently and/or cutting a large lawn are both logical reasons why you might have to replace your lawn mower blade more often than someone who doesn't mow as often or who might have a smaller yard. Yet another reason is the type of grass, as some have exceptionally fast growth rates during the summer growing season. Bermudagrass is one notable example, and it's a coarse grass type that may also require mowing twice a week or more often during warm weather, says Mississippi State University Extension.