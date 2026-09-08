Goodbye Traditional Swimming Pools: This Relaxing Backyard Trend Is Taking Over
At times, the most stylish thing about a pool is the flamingo float bobbing around the deep end. But nowadays, aesthetics and function are taking equal priority when it comes to the backyard staple. Pools are getting the spa treatment and transporting you to a tropical getaway (sans plane ticket) with modern designs, unique features, and calming elements you'd typically find at a hotel. Your childhood pool with the colorful noodles and kitschy chlorine dispenser served its purpose, but it's time to welcome the upgrade.
The murky area between indoor and outdoor living has dissipated. And now, al fresco set-ups are receiving just as much attention in the style and function departments as their indoor counterparts. Contemporary, attractive backyard pool designs are replacing those utilitarian above-ground splash spaces. This adds a tranquil wellness element and a design talking point that makes the yard feel unique and intentional. "Homeowners are designing spaces that encourage relaxation and socializing, turning the backyard into a destination rather than just an amenity," Sean Gadd, president and CEO at Latham, The Pool Company, tells Forbes. So, grab your towel and sunnies for that relaxing getaway right from home.
How backyard pools have become spa-like sanctuaries
The contemporary and luxe pool ideas that are making a splash are all about leaning into a resort state of mind. This is all thanks to an uptick in features like built-in seating, spillover spas, tanning ledges, and swim-up bars. An everyday dip can feel like a tropical vacation without any traveling. As a result of these pool makeovers, current landscaping trends are following suit. Often, a cozy outdoor living room setup and a garden bed of native plants are implemented to complement the pool. In turn, this cohesive energy will make your outdoor space as stylish and practical as the rooms inside your home.
Additionally, an emphasis on wellness has contributed to the changing aesthetics and purpose of the pool. For example, backyard plunge pools are on the rise for making a statement and delivering luxury with spa jets, yet being compact enough to maintain. Allison Messner, chief executive officer of Yardzen, tells Better Homes & Gardens, "Perfect for a dip or leisurely float, these small, deep pools can transform a compact backyard or outdoor space into a relaxing oasis without requiring a massive amount of space." Ready to test the waters of the relaxing pool trend? Say it now: "Ahh!"