Goodbye Traditional Swimming Pools: This Relaxing Backyard Trend Is Taking Over

At times, the most stylish thing about a pool is the flamingo float bobbing around the deep end. But nowadays, aesthetics and function are taking equal priority when it comes to the backyard staple. Pools are getting the spa treatment and transporting you to a tropical getaway (sans plane ticket) with modern designs, unique features, and calming elements you'd typically find at a hotel. Your childhood pool with the colorful noodles and kitschy chlorine dispenser served its purpose, but it's time to welcome the upgrade.

The murky area between indoor and outdoor living has dissipated. And now, al fresco set-ups are receiving just as much attention in the style and function departments as their indoor counterparts. Contemporary, attractive backyard pool designs are replacing those utilitarian above-ground splash spaces. This adds a tranquil wellness element and a design talking point that makes the yard feel unique and intentional. "Homeowners are designing spaces that encourage relaxation and socializing, turning the backyard into a destination rather than just an amenity," Sean Gadd, president and CEO at Latham, The Pool Company, tells Forbes. So, grab your towel and sunnies for that relaxing getaway right from home.