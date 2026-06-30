6 Stunning Landscaping Trends Taking Over In 2026 (So Far)
Now that we've officially reached the summer season, this year's landscaping trends are in full bloom. Designers and homeowners alike have had a chance to test out the hottest outdoor design trends of 2026 — and from backyard wellness features to native landscaping, a few yard trends are already taking the lead this year. Importantly, 2026 isn't just about making your yard look beautiful; it's also about making maintenance easier, saving you money, and tailoring your space to your lifestyle.
It's clear that outdoor spaces are becoming cozier, softer, and far more relaxing than they've ever been, and this summer is the perfect chance to try out the top trends of the year (so far) for yourself. We've rounded up six especially beautiful landscaping trends that might just turn out to be the best 2026 has to offer — plus, a few tips on how you can incorporate them in your own yard.
Give your landscape a brain boost with smart technology this year
2026 is the year that everyone is looking to incorporate smart technology into their spaces — and that includes the backyard. A smart sprinkler system can help you save water and keep your plants healthy; automated smart lighting means you never have to remember to turn your outdoor lights on or off. Even your basic yard maintenance tasks, like pool cleaning or lawn mowing, can be automated with sensing technology. This trend makes landscaping so seamless, so it's no surprise everyone is turning to smart outdoor tech.
Native plants and ground covers make for a low-maintenance lawn trend
As homeowners prioritize sustainable design, native yards rise to the top of this year's landscaping trends. "They also create a far more dynamic and interesting landscape than a monoculture lawn," gardening expert Mary Phillips told The Spruce. Suited for your exact environment, native plants will naturally thrive in your existing soil and weather conditions, and they can even be resistant to local pests and plant diseases. In climates experiencing drought, native plants are naturally more resilient for a long-lasting landscape. This year, many homeowners are even swapping out their grass for native ground covers that require less maintenance.
Bring the feel of a cozy indoor living room to your outdoor patio in 2026
This year, designers are bringing a whole new meaning to the term "outdoor living space." Now, homeowners want their outdoor seating areas to feel just like an indoor living room. A central seating space with a cozy fireplace, covered outdoor TV, plush throw pillows, outdoor blankets, warm ambient lighting, and a patterned rug will make you feel just as relaxed outside as you do indoors. "The goal is seamless continuity between indoors and out, with the same level of comfort and intention you'd put into any room inside the home," designer Nate Fox told Real Simple.
Turn your yard space into a wellness sanctuary
Wellness features are all the rage in 2026. This year, design trends are all about making your space work for you, and that includes giving you an outdoor self-care oasis. Homeowners are looking to add health features like plunge pools, outdoor saunas, and hot tubs to their landscapes (you can even build an outdoor sauna yourself to save money). "Clients have become much more knowledgeable and aware of wellness amenities, often asking for their homes to include the sophisticated amenities that they find in hotels," designer Clodagh told House Beautiful. You can even add a small, private section for outdoor yoga or meditation.
Give your garden a glow-up with the most popular outdoor lighting trend of 2026
Your outdoor lighting can make or break your landscape design. This year, everyone is loving the layered outdoor lighting look. This trend incorporates a variety of small lighting features to add a soft and subtle glow to your yard: Think string lights, warm lanterns, LED candles, and hidden light strips. "In 2026, garden lighting is moving away from flat, functional setups and towards something far more atmospheric and design-led," style expert Megan Slack told Homes and Gardens. The goal is to gently blend your lighting into your landscape, highlighting the best parts of your yard rather than overpowering them.
'Barkitecture' is the outdoor trend that's sustainable and pet-friendly
In 2026, people aren't just designing their yards around themselves — they're thinking about their pets, too. "Barkitecture" is a way of landscaping your yard to make it more friendly to pets (not to mention families with young kids, too). For the garden, think non-toxic plants, flowers, and ground cover; backyard features could include a washing-off station near your back door, a wading pool, and lots of shady spots. These features can also be handy for you to use — not just your pets.