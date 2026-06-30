6 Stunning Landscaping Trends Taking Over In 2026 (So Far)

Now that we've officially reached the summer season, this year's landscaping trends are in full bloom. Designers and homeowners alike have had a chance to test out the hottest outdoor design trends of 2026 — and from backyard wellness features to native landscaping, a few yard trends are already taking the lead this year. Importantly, 2026 isn't just about making your yard look beautiful; it's also about making maintenance easier, saving you money, and tailoring your space to your lifestyle.

It's clear that outdoor spaces are becoming cozier, softer, and far more relaxing than they've ever been, and this summer is the perfect chance to try out the top trends of the year (so far) for yourself. We've rounded up six especially beautiful landscaping trends that might just turn out to be the best 2026 has to offer — plus, a few tips on how you can incorporate them in your own yard.