How Backyard Plunge Pools Are Changing The Way People Cool Off In Summer

In hot summer weather, few things sound more refreshing than a dip in the pool. If you thought you didn't have the space for one, think again. Plunge pools are a downsized version of traditional pools, offering many benefits of a backyard pool, but in a much smaller footprint. According to The Master Pools Guild's top swimming pool trends for 2026, plunge pools are trending this year as part of embracing compact luxury in pool designs. The guild notes that homes that can't have full-size pools aren't without options. They can choose these smaller versions, with deluxe features like built-in benches and massage jets. Trending plunge pools are not just for dipping a toe in or cooling down, but can offer a relaxing experience and a space for entertaining.

The interest in plunge pools isn't overly surprising with the cold plunge wellness trends of recent years. Today, the hashtag #coldplunge has over 250,000 tagged posts on TikTok, and #plungepool has over 3000. It's a popular topic, and for good reason. If you've always dreamed of having your own pool (and many of us have), a plunge pool might finally put the idea within reach.

When it comes to factors to consider before installing a pool, the smaller size is the most obvious draw. Plunge pools tend to measure around 6 to 10 feet wide, up to 24 feet long, and up to 8 feet deep. You'll still need a chunk of outdoor space, though not nearly as much as for a traditional pool. It lets you have the cooling and relaxing benefits of a dip, without sacrificing too much of your backyard. Those with large yards might still choose a plunge pool to keep enough garden, lawn, or outdoor dining space.