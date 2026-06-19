How Backyard Plunge Pools Are Changing The Way People Cool Off In Summer
In hot summer weather, few things sound more refreshing than a dip in the pool. If you thought you didn't have the space for one, think again. Plunge pools are a downsized version of traditional pools, offering many benefits of a backyard pool, but in a much smaller footprint. According to The Master Pools Guild's top swimming pool trends for 2026, plunge pools are trending this year as part of embracing compact luxury in pool designs. The guild notes that homes that can't have full-size pools aren't without options. They can choose these smaller versions, with deluxe features like built-in benches and massage jets. Trending plunge pools are not just for dipping a toe in or cooling down, but can offer a relaxing experience and a space for entertaining.
The interest in plunge pools isn't overly surprising with the cold plunge wellness trends of recent years. Today, the hashtag #coldplunge has over 250,000 tagged posts on TikTok, and #plungepool has over 3000. It's a popular topic, and for good reason. If you've always dreamed of having your own pool (and many of us have), a plunge pool might finally put the idea within reach.
When it comes to factors to consider before installing a pool, the smaller size is the most obvious draw. Plunge pools tend to measure around 6 to 10 feet wide, up to 24 feet long, and up to 8 feet deep. You'll still need a chunk of outdoor space, though not nearly as much as for a traditional pool. It lets you have the cooling and relaxing benefits of a dip, without sacrificing too much of your backyard. Those with large yards might still choose a plunge pool to keep enough garden, lawn, or outdoor dining space.
Why homeowners are taking the plunge with plunge pools
Beyond size, the reason why plunge pools are so appealing is that they provide a similar experience to full-size ones, but have a lower bar for homeowners to clear, in almost every way. Compared to traditional pools, they're more affordable to install. They're also cheaper and easier to maintain, with lower heating, cooling, and chemical costs. They can be custom-built, but prefabricated versions are also increasingly available, making installation much less daunting. Some plunge pools can be installed in a matter of days, compared to the months often required for a traditional in-ground pool. In short, they just make owning a pool more feasible to many homeowners.
If you've been using a sprinkler or any manner of traditional pool alternatives to keep cool in the backyard, a plunge pool will feel like a major upgrade. Rather than going out to a local pool or beach, you'll have the option to take a dip right at home in the hot weather. The temperature can even be adjusted during cooler weather if you want to use it for morning or post-workout cold plunges. Plunge pools can also be great for entertaining. Pool parties usually involve lots of loafing around anyways, so you might not even miss having a full-size watering hole. If hosting is your goal, consider the best places to shop for pool decor and accessories.