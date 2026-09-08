The Unique Vase You Can Find At A Thrift Store Could Be Quite Valuable
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
If you're in a thrift shop and you see a rack of ceramic vases, don't dismiss them. If any are decorated with sculpted animals, holiday figures, or raised floral details, turn the vase over and check the base. It just might be a product from Fitz & Floyd, a company that specialises in producing hand painted ceramics that serve as beautiful giftware or decoration items.
The most valuable Fitz & Floyd vases are those that have been discontinued or feature particularly kitschy, unique designs. Some centerpiece vases have been known to go for triple-digit prices at resale, such as the Old World Rabbits centrepiece from 2000, which was sold for $225 on eBay in 2020. Similarly, the Bustles and Beaus rabbit sailor vase, a particularly rare piece, may fetch $200. Meanwhile, a-17 inch Santa vase from 1987 went for $250 in 2023 and a pair of zebra head planter vases could be worth over $400.
But that doesn't mean that all Fitz & Floyd vases are rare or valuable. One item that sold recently in an online auction of estate goods was an 11-inch tall blue bird vase that had a small chip on the rim. It went for only $12. So the brand matters, as does the size, condition, and demand. If you find the right vase you could make a tidy sum. But if your find doesn't turn out to be valuable, you can always turn these thrift store vases in gorgeous decor pieces.
How to identify and value a Fitz & Floyd vase at the thrift store
When looking for these valuable items at flea markets and thrift stores, it's important to note that markings on Fitz & Floyd vases can differ. You might be able to easily see the brand name or there might be an "FF" and a copyright sign. Sometimes, the country of origin may be included in the marking, too. Most vintage ceramic pieces were made overseas, namely in Japan, Korea, Taiwan, and China.
In case the pattern is not written under the item, Replacements, Ltd. offers a Pattern Identification service, where pictures can be uploaded to help identify the pattern. Use specific characteristics, like the brand, the approximate size, date, and as many other details as possible. Use descriptions like "Fitz & Floyd rabbit centerpiece vase."
Next, pay attention to the rim, base, handles, flowers, ears, tails, and any other features that may have chips or cracks, or that may have been restored. Lastly, compare your vase with past sales to see what similar pieces have actually sold for. eBay has a Product Research feature that provides actual sold prices, average prices, shipping, and up to three years of results. Compare the exact pattern, size, condition, and packaging as closely as possible. If Fitz & Floyd is not among the items you find, there are plenty of other valuable vintage pottery pieces to look for at the thrift store.