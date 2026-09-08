The Unique Vase You Can Find At A Thrift Store Could Be Quite Valuable

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If you're in a thrift shop and you see a rack of ceramic vases, don't dismiss them. If any are decorated with sculpted animals, holiday figures, or raised floral details, turn the vase over and check the base. It just might be a product from Fitz & Floyd, a company that specialises in producing hand painted ceramics that serve as beautiful giftware or decoration items.

The most valuable Fitz & Floyd vases are those that have been discontinued or feature particularly kitschy, unique designs. Some centerpiece vases have been known to go for triple-digit prices at resale, such as the Old World Rabbits centrepiece from 2000, which was sold for $225 on eBay in 2020. Similarly, the Bustles and Beaus rabbit sailor vase, a particularly rare piece, may fetch $200. Meanwhile, a-17 inch Santa vase from 1987 went for $250 in 2023 and a pair of zebra head planter vases could be worth over $400.

But that doesn't mean that all Fitz & Floyd vases are rare or valuable. One item that sold recently in an online auction of estate goods was an 11-inch tall blue bird vase that had a small chip on the rim. It went for only $12. So the brand matters, as does the size, condition, and demand. If you find the right vase you could make a tidy sum. But if your find doesn't turn out to be valuable, you can always turn these thrift store vases in gorgeous decor pieces.