Forget The Fruit Bowl: There's A More Impressive Way To Decorate Your Kitchen Island

Sure, fruit bowls make an appropriate decoration for your kitchen island — especially if you DIY a creative one, like turning IKEA pet bowls into cute countertop storage. But sometimes you want something a little extra and over-the-top, especially for special occasions, like parties and holidays. Or, maybe you just love a little whimsy in your kitchen while you're prepping dinner night after night. In those situations, set up an over-the-table rod system, which clamps easily onto the edge of the countertop, and decorate it with flowers, seasonal decor, or lights to make a big impression on your guests. While the product is marketed as a table option, it works just as well over your kitchen island.

Most rod systems consist of two vertical bars and one horizontal bar that stretches across the surface. However, you can find options with extra features, like this Niannianmi Over-the-Table Rod Stand, which has an upper rod that extends beyond the upright pieces and has rings on the end for extra decorations. Alternatively, this Beyeutao Over-the-Table Rod Stand features two cross bars for extra hanging space. No matter which one you choose, an over-the-table rod provides a spot to decorate fully without sacrificing any of your kitchen island prep space. When you throw a party or entertain guests, you can use the island as a serving bar while still dressing it up. Plus, it's easy to assemble and put up or take down when the party or holiday is over.