Forget The Fruit Bowl: There's A More Impressive Way To Decorate Your Kitchen Island
Sure, fruit bowls make an appropriate decoration for your kitchen island — especially if you DIY a creative one, like turning IKEA pet bowls into cute countertop storage. But sometimes you want something a little extra and over-the-top, especially for special occasions, like parties and holidays. Or, maybe you just love a little whimsy in your kitchen while you're prepping dinner night after night. In those situations, set up an over-the-table rod system, which clamps easily onto the edge of the countertop, and decorate it with flowers, seasonal decor, or lights to make a big impression on your guests. While the product is marketed as a table option, it works just as well over your kitchen island.
Most rod systems consist of two vertical bars and one horizontal bar that stretches across the surface. However, you can find options with extra features, like this Niannianmi Over-the-Table Rod Stand, which has an upper rod that extends beyond the upright pieces and has rings on the end for extra decorations. Alternatively, this Beyeutao Over-the-Table Rod Stand features two cross bars for extra hanging space. No matter which one you choose, an over-the-table rod provides a spot to decorate fully without sacrificing any of your kitchen island prep space. When you throw a party or entertain guests, you can use the island as a serving bar while still dressing it up. Plus, it's easy to assemble and put up or take down when the party or holiday is over.
Create an overhead display with a rod system
The first step is to set up your rod system. Products will vary slightly, but the setup process should be similar. Start by clamping the upright pieces to the edge of your countertop — open the clamp wide enough to fit the countertop in it and screw it closed until it's secure. Most rod systems are adjustable, so you'll slide the rest of the upright poles into the clamped base pieces and decide on your height. Tighten the uprights at the desired height, making sure there's enough room for the decorations to hang without interfering with kitchen island activities. Next, insert the crossbar, which is also usually adjustable, and tighten the fasteners once you've found the right position.
With the rod set up, you're ready to decorate, and that's only limited by your imagination. Check the weight limit on your rod system — it's often only around 8 to 12 pounds, so you'll want to keep your island decorations light. If you need some inspiration, one woman used pool noodles and flowers to DIY a hanging canopy on a budget. This one is easy to adapt for different occasions or seasons, simply by swapping out the florals and accents you use. For instance, a faux eucalyptus garland with small white flowers would work well during spring, while a spooky holiday floral arrangement with spider webs would be perfect for Halloween. Other options include balloons, baubles, and small hanging jars. Draping string lights over the rod along with the other decorations can also amp up the atmosphere with a cozy glow over your kitchen island.