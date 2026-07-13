Woman Turns IKEA Pet Bowls Into Cute Countertop Storage You'll Love

For this DIY, the TikToker uses the 4.5-inch UTSÅDD pet bowl and the 7.5-inch UTSÅDD pet bowl. The only tool necessary is a tube of super glue, such as a small bottle of Alecpea Ceramic Glue or any high-quality adhesive that's suitable for pottery and ceramic dishes. Flip the larger bowl upside-down on a flat work surface. Squeeze a line of super glue around the bottom of the smaller bowl and press it down on top of the flipped larger bowl. Hold it in place for 15 seconds until the glue sets. Once complete, place the larger bowl face-up, allowing the smaller dish to serve as a stylish base for your countertop storage. Wait 24 hours for the glue to fully cure before placing items inside.

While it can serve as a standalone accent piece, you can also combine it with other gorgeous kitchen island decor items, such as small potted plants and candles. Another option is to set the bowl on a vintage doily to make your countertop storage more beautiful. This will add visual layering to the space and create a warm, homey feel. The extra padding also helps prevent scratches on your countertops.

If you aren't a huge fan of stripes, you can adapt this DIY to suit your personal style. Choose other decorative bowls in a pattern that you prefer, like these plaster bowls from IKEA, to create a stunning design piece. You can use this same idea in a variety of ways to give your living space a bold touch.