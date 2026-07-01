Use Vintage Doilies To Make Countertop Storage More Beautiful

Before putting doilies to use, there are some things to keep in mind. Both kitchen and bathroom countertops are prone to spills, which can stain the light lacy fabric of delicate vintage doilies. You should also be wary when using countertop cleaning products, since harsh chemicals can damage and discolor the delicate material. Always be sure to let the countertop surface completely dry before re-adding your doily to your setup. Also be mindful to set up the doily away from windows with direct sunlight, as too much light may bleach or break down the fibers over time.

Even keeping these restrictions in mind, there are many ways to style a doily with countertop storage. On a kitchen countertop, try tucking individual doily circles beneath a set of vintage kitchen canisters away from the sink or food-prepping area. Or wrap the doilies over the top of the canisters instead, transforming old Mason jars into gorgeous countertop storage. Another idea is to drape a doily over the side of a wooden tray or riser, adding a soft layer between the item and its contents, such as a woven bowl of fruit. A long rectangular doily can also be splayed as a tablecloth across a kitchen island counter, turning it into a stylish focal point.

In bathrooms, they're a bit trickier to design without getting in the way, since these rooms often have less counter space to work with. One idea is to use a doily to line the inside of a countertop wire basket. Wire baskets have a sterile, industrial look, but they're practical for bathroom spaces where ventilation is a priority. Adding a lacy doily softens their look without blocking too much airflow.