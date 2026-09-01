Why You Should Spray Vinegar On Your Kitchen Sink

Is your kitchen sink lacking its usual luster? The solution to bringing a shine back to your dirty sink (and removing stubborn odors in the process) might already be hiding in your pantry. Affordable, available, and easy to use, white vinegar is the key for tackling grime, grease, and dirt buildup in the kitchen sink.

Vinegar consists of diluted acetic acid, which many DIYers find helpful in breaking down stubborn grease buildup and making it easier to wipe away. The acidity is particularly useful for removing ugly, chalky hard water stains resulting from minerals like magnesium or calcium. It's able to neutralize bad alkaline odors as well — so if your kitchen sink tends to trap smells from grease and stuck-on food, a quick vinegar spray could help take care of it.

Before using vinegar to freshen it up, consider your sink's construction. While white vinegar is a handy cleaning tool for every room in the home and is generally safe for installations like stainless steel, enameled cast-iron, or fireclay kitchen sinks, it's not meant for all materials. You shouldn't use it for cleaning natural stone counters like quartz, granite, or marble counters, as it could react with the mineral content and etch the surface. If you have an integrated sink — one that's made from the same material as your counters — you may want to reconsider using vinegar to clean it.