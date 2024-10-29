The Lemon Hack That'll Bring Shine Back To Your Dirty Sink In An Instant

How does the old proverb go? If life gives you lemons, use them to shine your kitchen sink? That doesn't quite roll off the tongue, but it might still be worth your while to try this clever cleaning hack. All it takes is one dirty sink, half of an already squeezed lemon, and a few drops of dish soap.

If you already gravitate toward natural cleaners, this hack is a no-brainer. Even if you don't, you might already have cleaning products containing lemon or at least a lemony scent — and for good reason. Citrus is well known as an effective natural cleaner. The acid in lemons can cut through challenging stains, limescale, and even rust. Citrus juice also has antibacterial properties. A 2017 study published in the scientific journal Plants found that lime juice worked well as a surface cleaner, reducing bacteria more effectively than commercial disinfectants without the added harsh chemicals. And, lemons just smell good. They have that fresh, crisp scent that is synonymous with cleanliness. It's no wonder there are so many ways to clean your home with lemons.

If that's not enough to convince you to try this hack, you might like the fact that it's also a low-waste approach to your kitchen cleaning routine. Just grab half of a juiced lemon, your preferred dish soap, and get scrubbing. We tried it ourselves just to make sure it works. Was it a sweet success or did we sour on it? Here are the unfiltered results.