7 Ordinary Cleaning Products You Should Never, Ever Mix With Vinegar

Vinegar is the secret ingredient for many cleaning hacks that focus on more natural ways of tidying up around the home. Due to its acidic nature, vinegar works well to break down stains on surfaces and fabrics, and works in conjunction with other ingredients to effectively clean. Take vinegar cleaning solutions with lemon juice, for example — this combo is a great DIY mixture and can be used in lieu of traditional chemical cleaners to deodorize spaces and work away grime and dirt.

With that being said, there are some things it should never be mixed with since certain blended solutions can cause issues for your environment and even your health. Though one material may be fantastic at tackling certain cleaning projects alone, that doesn't mean mixing it with another cleaner will make it more effective. In fact, you can actually be diminishing the strength of either component, or even worse, you can accidentally endanger yourself and others by putting together ingredients that result in a volatile reaction. From chemicals like ammonia, bleach, and hydrogen peroxide to other household cleaning items like laundry detergent, there are some things you should steer clear of if you're planning on using vinegar during your next clean.