How To Keep Birds Off Your Porch Lights & Rails Without Spikes Or Decoys

If you're a bird lover, you probably get excited when you put a bird feeder in your garden and spot a new species hanging around. Not only are birds fun to watch, but these feathered friends also provide a wide range of benefits on your property. They help with pest control around your home by eating a variety of insects and other pests. They also pollinate flowers and spread seeds, helping your garden grow and thrive. As helpful as they are, birds can also be annoying when they nest on your porch lights and land on patio railings. Decoys and spikes are one way to deter them from getting close to your home, but bird netting or nets is another way to help them keep their distance.

When birds build their nests on porch lights, it poses a serious fire hazard. Nests can also cover security lights that help keep your home safe and light your way in the dark. The problem is that birds like building on top of lights because the heat from the bulbs keeps their eggs warm. If they perch on your rails, they leave behind waste. Not only does this make a big mess, but it can also cause corrosion and rust on metal rails and eat the paint and varnish on wood.

Bird netting is made from a wide variety of materials, including metal, plastic, and nylon. It's typically sold in sheets or rolls that can be cut or layered to fit. When you install netting, it creates a simple mesh barrier that stops birds from building nests on your porch and settling in areas of your home and garden.